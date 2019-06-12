Capricorns are notoriously hot and cold when it comes to crushes. That's because this sign is likely pushing back against their own natural pessimism, and trying to decide if they're ready to open up their heart to someone. This sign gets shy about their crushes, because they fear putting themselves out there only to have wasted their time — or worse, feel like they've made a fool of themselves. This is why it can sometimes feel like you have to earn their attraction.

Don't expect long-winded romantic texts from Cap, no matter how attracted to you they are. Fortunately, this practical earth sign can say in a few words what may take an air sign a paragraph to say. While their texts may not seem flirty, if this sign is texting you at all, it means they're interested because they're giving you their precious time.

It's not always easy to text the object of your affection, but at least now you have a better understanding why it feels so cosmically impossible. The good news is that while it may be harder for these particular signs, it's not actually impossible. So, the next time you want to reach out to your crush, go for it. You got this, because you are even braver than you know.