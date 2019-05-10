Have you always believed that one day you would definitely get married? Or does even just the idea of tying yourself to one person for the rest of your life make you feel a little claustrophobic? If your reaction is closer to the latter, then chances are you're one of the zodiac signs who don’t see marriage in their future.

While every sign in the zodiac is totally capable of settling down and getting married, for some taking that leap is a little bit more of a challenge. For them to want to the tie the knot takes finding the exact right person at the perfect time. That's because these are the signs that tend to value freedom over security and who want the excitement of new experiences rather than the comfort of routine. Or they may just simply be nonconformists who don't see the point in getting a marriage certificate. That's just not what validates their relationships. Honestly, there is nothing wrong with preferring not to get married, so long as your partner is aware of the situation, too.

So, if all of this is really resonating, then there is a good chance you're either one of — or are dating one of — the following astrological signs who are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Giphy For Gemini, much of what makes dating fun is the chase itself. Those early stages of getting to know someone new, the intimate conversations, the flirting, the cat and mouse of playing it cool, and the seduction are just magic to this sign. After that, things get a little dicey for Gemini, who craves new experiences and challenges. That's not to say they can't be great in a relationship, especially when this Mercury-ruled — the planet associated with communication — sign finds someone with whom they can banter and laugh with. However, they tend to stall out when things really start to get serious because they fear that, once they get married, the relationship will fall into routine and they will get bored, and the magic of their connection will get lost in the process.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21) Giphy Sagittarius is a restless sign. They are constantly on the lookout for the next exciting thing. They want to be free to follow their heart and desires wherever they roam, which, as you can imagine, is not exactly a ideal mindset for getting married. That's why Sagittarius tends to struggled with commitment in general and they avoid routine in every way they possibly can. For this fire sign, their fickle hearts mean relationships tend to burn bright while the last but burn out quickly, as soon as things start getting a little too serious for comfort. For this sign to finally feel like they are ready to commit, they need a partner that truly understands their wanderlust and is comfortable giving them all the space they need in order to want to settle down. After all, there is no forcing a Sag to do anything.