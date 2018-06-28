3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Mind Period Sex, So Nothing Can Stop You From Getting It On
Are you freaked out by the idea of period sex? Too messy? Too private? Just straight-up gross? Well, I have a radical idea for ya: Period sex is actually no big deal! Sometimes it happens, either intentionally, or as a surprise three-way with Aunt Flo. So long as your partner is into it, it's really not that weird. In fact, the extra ~lubrication~ can make it feel pretty amazing. But if you're going to give someone a ride on your crimson tide, just make sure it's one of the zodiac signs who don’t mind period sex. Yes, they do exist.
Before we get into who to have period sex with, let's talk a bit about how. First off all, yes, you can still get pregnant while you are on your period — it's less likely, but still possible if you have a period cycle shorter than 20 days, or an irregular one. If your cycle is short or unpredictable, it's possible for you to ovulate during the two-to-five day window where sperm can remain active and alive inside you. Pretty crazy, right? So take precautions. I recommend condoms, because in addition to pregnancy risk, there is a slight increase in chance of contracting an STI during your period because your cervix is more open. So please, do protect yourself.
OK, now that you're ready for the horizontal menses boogie, here's who to do it with, according to their zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 To April 19)
Period sex favors the bold, and no one is more bold than Aries. This adventurous sign is always up for a new experience. Whether that’s cage diving with sharks or skydiving, they are fearless in the pursuit of fun — and period sex is no exception. Aries is also a very impatient sign, which means they are notorious for quickies, anytime and anywhere. It also means they aren't going to to let a little uterine lining get in the way of their desire. When they want it, they want it now, ain't no period going to stop them.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)
If Scorpio has a motto in the bedroom, it would go a little something like, "Taboo shmaboo." That's because, when it comes to sex, nothing is off limits to this powerful and passionate sign. They embrace everything about the sexual experience and are not afraid to get a little kinky — or, well, bloody — if the occasion calls for it. Honestly, they don't know what all the fuss is about, and it's definitely not worth avoiding sex for a whole week over. They are more than happy to take advantage of the situation and have some super hot shower sex.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)
If you were to ask this wild-at-heart sign how they feel about period sex in general, you're pretty much guaranteed to hear something along the lines of, “It’s all natural, baby.” Sagittarius has the rare combination of being extremely laid back and super-sexual. What this means for you during your period is that they are totally not freaked out about it. In fact, they'd definitely like to go ahead and get it on, like, now. So, lean into that! Even if you have some reservations about getting it on during your period, you won't for long with a Sag.
While everyone has their own preferences and sexual reservations — and you should never feel pressured to do anything you're not comfortable with — period sex is one hangup we should try and let go of. Sag is right: It's natural baby! And much of the shame we feel about it comes from outside influences and social conditioning that make us think it's gross, or embarrassing, or shameful. It's not, and part of that means that if you're feeling like you want to get freaky while you’re leaky, then go for it!
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!