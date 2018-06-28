Are you freaked out by the idea of period sex? Too messy? Too private? Just straight-up gross? Well, I have a radical idea for ya: Period sex is actually no big deal! Sometimes it happens, either intentionally, or as a surprise three-way with Aunt Flo. So long as your partner is into it, it's really not that weird. In fact, the extra ~lubrication~ can make it feel pretty amazing. But if you're going to give someone a ride on your crimson tide, just make sure it's one of the zodiac signs who don’t mind period sex. Yes, they do exist.

Before we get into who to have period sex with, let's talk a bit about how. First off all, yes, you can still get pregnant while you are on your period — it's less likely, but still possible if you have a period cycle shorter than 20 days, or an irregular one. If your cycle is short or unpredictable, it's possible for you to ovulate during the two-to-five day window where sperm can remain active and alive inside you. Pretty crazy, right? So take precautions. I recommend condoms, because in addition to pregnancy risk, there is a slight increase in chance of contracting an STI during your period because your cervix is more open. So please, do protect yourself.

OK, now that you're ready for the horizontal menses boogie, here's who to do it with, according to their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy Period sex favors the bold, and no one is more bold than Aries. This adventurous sign is always up for a new experience. Whether that’s cage diving with sharks or skydiving, they are fearless in the pursuit of fun — and period sex is no exception. Aries is also a very impatient sign, which means they are notorious for quickies, anytime and anywhere. It also means they aren't going to to let a little uterine lining get in the way of their desire. When they want it, they want it now, ain't no period going to stop them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Giphy If Scorpio has a motto in the bedroom, it would go a little something like, "Taboo shmaboo." That's because, when it comes to sex, nothing is off limits to this powerful and passionate sign. They embrace everything about the sexual experience and are not afraid to get a little kinky — or, well, bloody — if the occasion calls for it. Honestly, they don't know what all the fuss is about, and it's definitely not worth avoiding sex for a whole week over. They are more than happy to take advantage of the situation and have some super hot shower sex.