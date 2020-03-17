3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Express Their Feelings But Still Love You

Opening up about your feelings to someone you’re falling in love with can be one of the most emotionally vulnerable things you’ll ever do. Despite that, some people manage to have little to no trouble telling the people they care about exactly how they’re feeling in no uncertain terms. But that's not true for everyone. For some people, expressing their feelings verbally is always difficult or just not really their thing. That's not to say the zodiac signs who don’t express their feelings actually feel things less; their way of expressing it just tends to lean more towards showing rather than telling.

With the right partner, for whom actions do speak louder than words, this is ideal. These signs do tend to believe talk is cheap and they’d rather express their love through acts of service, loyalty, and by bringing you closer into their lives than anyone else. If that sounds like your ideal kind of partner, then keep an eye out for these zodiac signs who play their feelings close to the vest.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo may be ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, but that doesn’t mean you can expect this earth sign to start spouting poetry when they’re catching feelings. That's because Virgo's gift for communication tends to be used to express what they’re thinking rather than what they’re feeling. This is a sign that loves hard and is ride or die for the people they care about. They show these feelings not through deep heart-to-hearts, but rather via acts of service. They’re natural caretakers who work hard to anticipate and meet the needs of the people they love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

Just because Scorpio isn’t saying how they feel, that doesn’t mean they aren’t feeling things deeply. For all its outward mystery and air of indifference, this water sign is extremely emotional at their core. They just tend to be very guarded about showing their soft and emotional side. That takes time, and they may even open up to the point where they begin sharing their feelings on a regular basis. Before that happens, however, this sign's clearest way of communicating is by being fiercely loyal. If you’re dating a Scorpio who’s increasingly protective of you, that’s their way of saying they care.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius tends to avoid over-the-top admissions of feelings and emotions because they abhor the dramatics of it all. It just rings false to this sign, who can sometimes earn a reputation for being aloof. While Aquarius might hold people at arm's length initially, that’s because they want to observe and get to know them before opening up to fully share their quirky and unique personality. The way Aquarius lets you know what you mean to them is in how much of themselves they’re willing to show you. The more you see and the closer you are to them on a deep level, the more they truly care. Still, don’t hold your breath for the mushy stuff, because that just isn’t their jam.

For people whose love language is words of affirmation, dating these signs may be a bit challenging. However, if a partner who shows you they care by being there is what you’re looking for, these signs just might be your perfect match.