If you're dating a lot, it's really easy to get disillusioned about love. There's nothing like a series of bad dates — or worse, good ones that end up with them ghosting you — to really make you want to give up on love altogether. It can be super easy to get cynical, which is why I am always amazed by the zodiac signs who believe in soulmates. No matter how many awful dates they go on or how many times they get their hearts broken, they never stop believing that it's just a matter of time until they meet that one perfect person who they connect with on a whole other level — a spiritual one.

Are you someone who believes that your perfect other half is out there, and that it's just a matter of time until you meet? Or are you someone who just thinks that it’s all based on compatibility and that there are multiple people you could fall for? If it's the former, then chances are you're one of the signs who just naturally believes in true love, who holds on to more old school ideas about love and romance, and who can keep that hope alive no matter what. Honestly, it's kind of inspiring for us cynical folks. Here are the signs who are most likely to hold out for a soulmate — and if you just so happen to be dating one of them, there's a good chance they believe you are the one.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy Taurus is both ruled by Venus (love) and is an earth sign, which means while they tend to be grounded, there is one area where this sign has no interest in being a realist — and that’s in matters of the heart. But while they may have their hearts set on finding a soulmate, when they do find the person they think is the one, the realistic earth side comes out. They don't rush into things, but rather start confidently building a foundation for the relationship built on mutual respect and communication. That way, they can be sure they're free to let their heart go all in when they find “the one.”

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy Cancer is a sign full of contradictions. On the one hand, they're very protective of their heart — hiding their emotions carefully in their shell — but they do this because they are also deeply emotional and sensitive. This water sign feels very connected to their emotions, as they are ruled by the Moon. Above all else, they want love and security. So when they find their soulmate (one that can make them feel safe enough to let down their walls), they tend to hold on tight with both claws.