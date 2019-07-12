Dating can be an intimidating experience even for the most confident and outgoing of people, because there is the extra pressure of making yourself a bit more vulnerable when you're "on a date." It requires you to open up a bit more with your date and show them if you might be interested in pursuing something more. Which means there is a chance of rejection too, which is, hot take alert, is kind of a bummer. So, when you think about it, it's hardly a surprise that there are zodiac signs who are shy about putting themselves out there because being unguarded is extra difficult for them.

Listen, we can't all have the natural confidence of an Aries or Leo. For some folks, it takes a little longer to work up the courage to open up on a date. Maybe it's because they are naturally introverted and just need a little more time to acclimate, or maybe it's that they have been hurt before. So, if you're on a date and the person seems like they are having trouble being open about their interests — or maybe you yourself struggle to put yourself out there — chances are you're either dealing with, or are, one of the following astrological signs.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) Marija Strajnic/Stocksy Cancers run the risk of seeming distant or uninterested on a date because they tend to put up walls when they are first getting to know someone — and the more interested they are, the thicker those wall become. That's because for this sensitive water sign they have a lot to protect. Ruled by the moon, which is associated with emotion, they have a very soft and vulnerable heart and have likely been hurt before. So, getting a Cancer comfortable enough to put themselves out there may take a little (or a lot) longer, but they are worth the wait.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) Virgo may be known for being a bit, ahem, critical, but there is no one they are harder on then themselves. In the best of cases, this trait pushes them to constantly work on being a better version of themselves and grow. But it also means there is usually a critical little voice in their head undermining their confidence. That voice can go from a whisper to a roar on a date where the chance of rejection makes this naturally worrisome sign feel even more vulnerable. This is why if you’re interested in a Virgo and don’t want to wait for them to work up the courage, it's probably best to make the first move.