If you've got a friend who's always trying to set you up, but you keep brushing them off because, hello, life is not a rom-com, you might actually want to stop and consider if they're one of the zodiac signs who play matchmaker for their friends. Because if so, there's a chance they know what they're talking about. If that's the case, you wouldn't want to miss out on what could be a true love connection, since these insightful signs often know what's up when it comes to playing cupid.

These signs tend to take a real interest in the people they care about, so they're especially good at understanding what makes others tick and what they might be missing from their lives. They also happen to be on the more, ahem, opinionated end of the personality spectrum and often can't resist getting involved in their friend's love lives — with only the best of intentions, of course. So, while a blind date might not always be your thing, if these signs say one's a good match, you may just want to put it on your calendar.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini’s natural intellectual curiosity means they've gotten to know the people in their lives on a deep level and truly understand them. As a result, when they see someone who's a potential match for their friends, it's not just surface-level compatibility, but is based on knowledge of who these people really are deep down inside. And because of that, their advice is definitely worth listening to. As for what drives Gemini's matchmaking desire, they're honestly just super curious to see how it will all pan out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo's a born matchmaker. They're highly observant and critical, so they see the truth in people, both good and bad. They're also natural problem solvers, so fitting people together like puzzle pieces is something their brain does on autopilot. But they also just genuinely want to see their friends happy. Virgo loves to take care of the people they love, and finding a true life partner's one really powerful way to do that. And if they get proven right in the process, well, Virgo's OK with that, too.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libra's ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty, so they have an eye for things and people who go well together. Libra's all about balance and harmony in their lives, so they're good at selecting partners who create beautiful symmetry. Oftentimes they see the perfect couple that might normally overlook one another. And thanks to Libra's social butterfly nature, they have a huge social circle to draw from. So, if your Libra friends mention they have someone who's a perfect match for you, do yourself a huge favor and pay close attention.

What ultimately makes these signs such great matchmakers is both their keen insight into human nature and a (sometimes secret) optimism when it comes to love. They also truly have their friends' best interests at heart and love to see them happy. Plus, it doesn't hurt that if they can help find you the right partner, it's a guaranteed fun couples double date night. Just sayin’.