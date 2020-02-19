Some of the best things in life are two-in-one items. Think peanut butter and jelly in the same jar; shampoo and conditioner in the same bottle; and, best of all, a lover and best friend in the same package. Yep, that's pretty much the dream, right? While all the astrological signs can play both of these roles in the right person’s life, there are some zodiac signs that’ll be your best friend and your partner because playing those dual roles just comes naturally to them.

These are the signs that have big hearts, who prioritize closeness over space in their relationships, and for whom loyalty is everything. They also have an innate gift for nurturing relationships and are just as easy to like as they are to love. So, it just makes sense that they’d slide perfectly into both the lover and BFF roles in your life. If that sounds like the kind of SO you're looking for, here are the signs to add to your must-date list.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

If you want a lover and a best friend, then look no further than Taurus. This warmhearted, generous, and reliable partner is someone you can always count on to have your back through thick and thin. They’re always the first person to offer their shoulder to cry on with all their friends, but this is especially true when it comes to being there for their partner. They want to create the best life they possibly can, so they see whoever they give their heart to not just as a lover, but a truly equal partner to share an build that life with.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo’s basically the human embodiment of the phrase live, laugh, love. They take a lighthearted approach to life and romance, so they select partners who they can have a great time with. Leo is looking for a partner who truly appreciates and adores them for who they are, and, in return, Leo offers them undying loyalty. Leos are also very loving and extremely faithful, which makes them excellent partners, but they also bring brightness and warmth to every interaction, in keeping with their ruling body, the Sun. As such, they’re easy just as easy to love as they are to like.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

There’s nothing a Virgo won’t do for the people they care about, except maybe holding back on the unsolicited constructive criticism, but hey, they do it all with love. Apart from being a bit on the, ahem, critical side, Virgo’s both a stellar partner and a best friend because they take all of their relationships very seriously. They believe in being there and taking care of the people who have their hearts, and so you can always expect them to show up for you, through the good times and the bad. They’re in the front row cheering on your triumphs and the first one there to pick up the pieces when things fall apart. You know, like a best friend would.

Again, no zodiac sign has a monopoly on being great as both a partner and a BFF, since with the right person those kinds of bonds just form easily and naturally. It's just that these signs, in particular, make creating relationships that are the best of both worlds look so easy.