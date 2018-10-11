3 Zodiac Signs That Won't Couple Up During Cuffing Season, So Don’t Expect A Commitment
This morning when I woke up, my house was cold for the first time in months, and I thought (in my best mental Sean Bean voice): "Cuffing season is coming." Personally, I love the colder months. All the best holidays happen in fall and winter and I welcome the onset of cozy clothes and festively flavored coffee drinks with open arms. But along with all those benefits is an annual mass winter migration of singledom to coupledom, as folks begin to "cuff" up with the nearest warm body. Unless of course, you're one of the zodiac signs that won’t couple up during cuffing season because, let's be honest, some signs just really do prefer to ride out the winter months free and single.
Not everyone feels the need to nest and stay close to home (Taurus, I'm looking at you) or treats the months of October through February like one long excuse to stay under the covers with their winter boo (ahem, Pisces). Nope, some are far too busy off on winter wonderland adventures or just not that interested in settling down in a short-term relationship regardless of what the weather report says. If that sounds familiar, then you're probably one of these zodiac signs who won't be doing any cuffing of any kind this winter.
Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22)
If there's one thing you'll never hear about perfectionist Virgo, it’s that they're willing to settle for less than what they expect in a partner. This is a sign with extremely high standards, so the need to settle down with someone who normally wouldn’t be right for them — or go back to an ex — just really doesn’t appeal to Virgo. The one exception may be if they already have their sights set on someone and for whatever reason are hesitant to pull the trigger on a DTR conversation. In that case, the onset of cold winter weather may help give them that last final push they need to commit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)
The cold winter that drives most signs indoors and subsequently into someone's arms doesn’t really have the same effect on Scorpio. That's because this sign tends to really love the winter — it's their favorite season. They actually want to exist in the winter wonderland, so the season doesn't really have an effect on their social life in the way it does for less cold-weather loving signs who prefer to hibernate when the temperature drops. Now don't get me wrong, Scorpio won't be spending the season alone; they have no problem keeping things hot on those long, cold winter nights — they just won't feel the need to cuff up to do so.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)
Ever the restless spirit, Sagittarius has never even considered tying themselves down for the season by cuffing up. This is a sign that settles down only when they're ready, and that's set by an internal and personal clock — not by meteorological forces. In fact, the one force stronger in nature than Mother Nature herself might just be Sag’s determination to never be held down. Besides, why would they want to stay indoors with the same person everyday when they could be out in nature enjoying all the new exciting things to do and see that winter brings? Nope, don't expect to see cuffs on these hooves any time soon
Obviously, there are exceptions to every rule. Some Virgos, Scorpios, and, yes, even a few Sagittarians may settle down with someone special over the winter. But chances are, if you find yourself cozied up to one of these signs, it's very likely for reasons that have nothing to do with cuffing up, and it's just as likely they will stick around long after the spring thaw.
