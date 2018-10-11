3 Zodiac Signs That Won't Couple Up During Cuffing Season, So Don’t Expect A Commitment

Ever the restless spirit, Sagittarius has never even considered tying themselves down for the season by cuffing up. This is a sign that settles down only when they're ready, and that's set by an internal and personal clock — not by meteorological forces. In fact, the one force stronger in nature than Mother Nature herself might just be Sag’s determination to never be held down. Besides, why would they want to stay indoors with the same person everyday when they could be out in nature enjoying all the new exciting things to do and see that winter brings? Nope, don't expect to see cuffs on these hooves any time soon

Obviously, there are exceptions to every rule. Some Virgos, Scorpios, and, yes, even a few Sagittarians may settle down with someone special over the winter. But chances are, if you find yourself cozied up to one of these signs, it's very likely for reasons that have nothing to do with cuffing up, and it's just as likely they will stick around long after the spring thaw.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!