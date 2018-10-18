Do you have a favorite time of day or night to get it on? Do you have a preference for afternoon or evening action? Just like some people are morning people and others are natural night owls, so too do their preferences for nookie times vary. While there really is no wrong time to get busy, some folks get turned on when the lights turn off, and chances are, those folks are probably one of the the zodiac signs that prefer late night sex.

Typically, signs that prefer some midnight action are ones who generally prefer nighttime to daytime. There's just something about the darkness and the moon that awakens their adventurous and libidinous spirits. While some signs can’t imagine wanting to get it on after 10 p.m. because they have so much to do first thing in the morning (Capricorn and Libra, I'm talking to you), these are signs who think bedtime is just a suggestion, and is actually just a euphemism for sexy time. Is this all starting to sound a little too familiar? If so, there's a very good chance that you're one of the following signs who think that when it comes to sex, the later the better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Giphy Like the scorpion itself, Scorpios are nocturnal creatures. If they could get away with sleeping all day and staying up all night, they would. There’s just something about the world at night that wakes up the adventurous spirit in Scorpio. So, is it any surprise that this passionate and exciting sign likes a little midnight nookie? This is a highly sexual sign with a ravenous libido — one who isn’t afraid to ask for what they want, when they want it (even if they have an early morning meeting the next day). So if you just so happen to be dating a Scorpio, don’t be surprised to wake up in the middle of the night with them pulling you closer into their arms with that look in their eye.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy There is no sign in the zodiac more driven by the desire to have a good time than Sagittarius. That doesn't meant they aren’t responsible; they work their nine-to-five, but when the night comes and they’ve clocked out? That’s when their day really begins. This means there's never a dull moment with Sag — both out of bed and definitely in it. This is a sign that gets off on exploration and experimentation, so no two love-making sessions will be alike. These sessions are also very likely to extend late into the night, so consider yourself warned, because for this sign, the night time is the right time for some sweet lovin’.