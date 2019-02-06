Have you ever been accused of moving on too fast after a breakup? Do you tend to bounce from relationship to relationship? Chances are you're one of the zodiac signs that move on quickly from a broken heart. Lucky you! Since every relationship is different, the amount of time it takes to get over one that’s ended varies too. But it’s not just how invested in the relationship you were, or how it ended, that can affect how long it takes you to heal, but just how naturally resilient you are. Some signs just have the gift of bouncing back quickly rather than wallowing in heartbreak (Virgo here, and I can report that we are definitely of a wallowing variety).

When you rate the zodiac from the sign that takes the longest to move on to the quickest, it’s no coincidence that the three signs that tend to get over someone fastest all happen to be fire signs. That’s because, when it comes to romance, passionate fire signs may burn the brightest — but when the fire is extinguished, they are also the quickest to rise from the emotional ashes and start a new flame. With that said, here are the signs that tend to move on the soonest after a break up.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Giphy Aries gets over relationships at the same speed to they do everything else: Fast. This is a sign that is always on the move, literally and emotionally. They tend to jump into things quickly, so the chances of a heartbroken rebound immediately on the heels of a breakup are high. But when that sours, as rebounds usually do, Aries will be out the door and over it in a flash, too. Frankly, there is just too much to do, too many adventures to be had, and experiences to be, well, experienced to waste time worrying about something that was not to meant to be. Plus, in their heart, Aries knows the sooner they get over someone, the sooner their heart will be free to meet someone new.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Giphy Leo is simply way too much of an optimist to stay sad for long, even when that sadness is because of a breakup. That's not to say that their love was shallow; quite the contrary. Leos definitely do love with all their heart, and so the immediate aftermath of a breakup can be dramatic and brutal — after all, why wouldn’t that person want to be with them? It’s just all so confusing to Leo. However, before you know it, Leo is ready to move on. The fact is, they just can’t hold on to the negativity that long. This is a confident, resilient sign that bounces back and heals quickly. While they may always have a little flame that burns for the one(s) that got away, they’re back up on on their paws and basking in the glow of their ruling celestial body, the sun, as well as their many adoring fans, in relatively no time at all.