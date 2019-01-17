Does the sight of heart-shaped balloons and chocolates taking over every store fill you with joy and anticipation? Or does it summon up a sense of seasonal existential dread? Do find yourself imagining how you want to spend February 14... or shaking your fist at this blatant capitalist cash grab? If it's the former, then congratulations, you are definitely a Valentine's Day person. And chances are you're also one of the zodiac signs that love Valentine’s Day the most. These are the signs with a romantic streak a mile wide, who are thrilled to have a whole day dedicated to celebrating love. A day when not only is it acceptable to go all-in on the romance, but it's encouraged.

It's also helpful to know which signs love Valentine’s Day in case you happen to be dating one. That way, you'll know if they they are secretly hoping you'll make a big production out of the day with some grand romantic gesture. Even if you're pretty Valentine's day ambivalent, you'll want to know if you should be planning a special day for your V-day loving bae. After all, you don't want to disappoint them if this day means so much to them, right? So, here are the signs who are all in on Valentine's Day.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) Giphy For a deeply emotional sign like Cancer, Valentine's day is just the excuse they need to come out of their protective shell and embrace their romantic side — openly. This cautious sign may not always be willing let it show, but for Cancer, which is ruled by the moon, their passions and love run deep. So, if you're celebration St. Patrick with a Cancer this year, but aren't sure of what's in their heart, well, prepare to find out just how intensely they feel about ya. The truth about this sign comes out every year on Valentine's day.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) Giphy Passionate Scorpio is counting down the days until Valentine's Day. They are ready to wine and dine you and then, well, let’s just say that all festivities lead to one place: The bedroom. And once you get there, that's when the real holiday fireworks and celebration begins. Yep, whether you are a Scorpio or are lucky enough to be spending the holiday with one, you can count on February 14 to be a very exciting and, ahem, satisfying day.