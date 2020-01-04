One of the biggest decisions most people find themselves making eventually is whether or not to start a family. It's a life-altering commitment, and not one to be taken lightly. But if you know it's for you, it's equally important to ask yourself if your partner is similarly enthusiastic about the concept. If not, it might be time to consider dating one of the zodiac signs that know they want a family, too. Not being on the same page about kids can be a real deal-breaker for some people, so making sure you have similar visions for your future together is key to making the relationship work long-term.

Of course, a person's zodiac sign isn't the only measure they'll be great parents. Any zodiac sign has the ability to love and nurture (and any zodiac sign might also opt to never have kids). But these are the signs that tend to be family-oriented, who crave the closeness and security of a family, and who have a natural inclination to nurture and take care of others. Chances are, they've always pictured a family in their future, and when they're happily coupled up and committed, they're game. If having a child is a priority for you, here are the zodiac signs who most likely feel the same way.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) FatCamera/E+/Getty Images Cancer is naturally drawn to the comfort and security of having a family. They want nothing more than to be surrounded by unconditional love that will last a lifetime. While Cancer may be known for being a bit moody, a patient and nurturing side takes over when it comes to interacting with their own children. Cancer also has a very maternal and loving energy thanks to their connection to the Moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leo's heart is so full of love, they can’t wait to have a whole family to share it with. Leo's also a total kid at heart and loves being playful, so they enjoy staying young in heart and connecting with their inner child. And let's be honest, Leo's also pretty excited by the prospect of future family adventures and group photos. Just don’t cross their children, as Leo is fiercely protective and you'll quickly learn that this kitty has claws.