Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's sweet relationship feels like something out of my wildest dreams. That's why it may surprise you to learn that, when it comes to astrological compatibility, Swift and Alwyn aren't exactly an ideal match. Swift's London boy is a Pisces and she's a Sagittarius, but even though they're both dreamy idealists, they aren't traditionally considered a perfect pairing. Because both signs like to romanticize everything, a Pisces-Sag relationship tends to be too far removed from reality to last long-term. Astrology isn't everything, but according to the stars, the zodiac signs most compatible with Taylor Swift are Aquarius, Aries, and Gemini. Sorry, Joe. It's not you — it's the universe.

Swift was born on Dec. 13, which makes her one of the most optimistic and impulsive signs of the zodiac. As the singer explained to Rolling Stone in Sept. 2019, "I'm an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire." (Is that the true meaning behind her song, "The Archer?") The archers of the zodiac tend to leap before they look and speak before they think, while Pisceans are far more comfortable fantasizing than taking action. Here's why Aquarians, Aries, and Gems make a better match for archers than gentle Pisceans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No one loves exploring and experimenting quite as much as Aquarians and Sagittarians, so when you bring these fearless folks together, things get pretty wild. While sex in a Aquarius-Sag pairing is usually out-of-this-world good, this duo isn't just awesome between the sheets. Aquarians and Sags both require plenty of space and freedom, and because they respect each other's boundaries, their relationship always feels fresh and exciting. When these two date, you can expect deep convos, lots of laughs, and endless passion.

Aries (March 21—April 19) Sags may be a bit more laid-back than ambitious Aries, but these two are a great match when it comes to their energy level. Few signs can keep up with an Aries-Sag pairing, as these two are both known for their curiosity, spontaneity, and tireless optimism. As fellow fire signs, Aries and Sagittarians are also full of warmth and kindness, and what they both lack in emotional depth they make up for with tenderness. Sags and Aries don't just make great lovers — they also make for incredible friends.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Upbeat and always down to have a good time, Gemini and Sagittarius make one of the best pairs imaginable. These signs both tend to be adaptable, and because they approach new relationships with boundless optimism, these two are sure to find a kindred spirit in each other. Because they also have a tendency to live in the moment, a Gemini-Sag relationship will likely be totally pressure-free, giving both partners the freedom to do their own thing without judgment or expectation.