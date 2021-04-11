3 Zodiac Signs Most Compatible With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Crushing on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as a couple? Join the club — these two are everything. If you're curious about which zodiac signs are most compatible with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian(because you know a double date with these two would be epic), look no further. Barker's Nov. 14 birthday makes him a Scorpio. Along with being a sultry, passionate lover, Barker's zodiac sign makes him loyal above all. Scorpio's ride-or-die approach to dating is the result of their fixed modality. (A modality is another way to categorize zodiac signs, like how each sign has a different element. According to Bustle, modalities represent the manner in which a sign's qualities are expressed. There are three modalities: cardinal, fixed, and mutable.)
Like their fellow fixed signs, Scorpio is stubborn at worst and disciplined at best. Meanwhile, Kardashian, born April 18, is an Aries through and through. The sign of the ram is fiery, a bit prickly, and super direct. Sound familiar? This sign is a go-getter thanks to its modality, cardinal.
When it comes to couples who'd make the best double-date partners with Kardashian and Barker, the answer is simple — just look to the mutable signs. Keeping the peace between rigid fixed signs and energetic cardinal signs is what adaptive mutable signs do best, which is why, when it comes to friendship, the following three signs would probably be Barker and Kardashian's go-to pals.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 2)
Virgo, an earth sign, would bring a bit of balance to a Scorpio-Aries couple like Barker and Kardashian. Water signs and fire signs can get wrapped up in their feelings, whereas earth signs like Virgo and Taurus tend to be at the opposite end of the spectrum. If there's ever any debate about where the crew is hanging out or what restaurant to pick for dinner, this level-headed sign would confidently break the tie.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
As a mutable air sign, Gemini can be the embodiment of chaos — which means they'd be the perfect go-with-the-flow third wheel for Kardashian and Barker. This sign would be down for anything, whether it's a spontaneous road trip down the California coast, or matching tattoos.
If you're wondering where the fourth mutable sign, Pisces, falls on this list... it doesn't. Sweet Pisces is a tad bit too emotional to get involved with a fellow water sign and fire sign combo. Don't take it personally, fishy friends. As for Virgo, the archer, and Gemini, the twins of chaos, congrats on being the best candidates to raise hell with Kardashian and Barker. DM them your digits ASAP.