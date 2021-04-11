Crushing on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as a couple? Join the club — these two are everything. If you're curious about which zodiac signs are most compatible with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian(because you know a double date with these two would be epic), look no further. Barker's Nov. 14 birthday makes him a Scorpio. Along with being a sultry, passionate lover, Barker's zodiac sign makes him loyal above all. Scorpio's ride-or-die approach to dating is the result of their fixed modality. (A modality is another way to categorize zodiac signs, like how each sign has a different element. According to Bustle, modalities represent the manner in which a sign's qualities are expressed. There are three modalities: cardinal, fixed, and mutable.)

Like their fellow fixed signs, Scorpio is stubborn at worst and disciplined at best. Meanwhile, Kardashian, born April 18, is an Aries through and through. The sign of the ram is fiery, a bit prickly, and super direct. Sound familiar? This sign is a go-getter thanks to its modality, cardinal.

When it comes to couples who'd make the best double-date partners with Kardashian and Barker, the answer is simple — just look to the mutable signs. Keeping the peace between rigid fixed signs and energetic cardinal signs is what adaptive mutable signs do best, which is why, when it comes to friendship, the following three signs would probably be Barker and Kardashian's go-to pals.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 2) Virgo, an earth sign, would bring a bit of balance to a Scorpio-Aries couple like Barker and Kardashian. Water signs and fire signs can get wrapped up in their feelings, whereas earth signs like Virgo and Taurus tend to be at the opposite end of the spectrum. If there's ever any debate about where the crew is hanging out or what restaurant to pick for dinner, this level-headed sign would confidently break the tie.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Fire signs like Sagittarius always bring the heat. If a Sagittarius tags along with Barker and Kardashian, the fun times will surely keep rolling. This trio wouldn't just do dinner and movie. They'd probably hit a skate park, the club, and a local diner to end the night.