If your number one celebrity crush is Drake, you're not alone. But according to the man who gave us “Toosie Slide,” it's going to take a special kind of woman to make him want to fully settle down. It also wouldn’t hurt if they happened to be one of the zodiac signs most compatible with Drake. “It would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle, and that is supportive of the things I’m doing,” Drake told the Rap Radar podcast. “Have to be somebody that has a taste in music. It’d have to be somebody that I get along with so much to the point that when we’re separate, I’m feeling like I can’t function properly without their presence.” Drake explained that he sees himself as the captain of his ship, and that his partner would need to be someone ready to sail by his side. “Hopefully I can find somebody that can just stand beside me at the wheel and help me steer while we keep the journey going as opposed to me having to pull over because that person is getting seasick,” he explained. This makes a lot of sense, especially if you consider his zodiac sign.

Drake was born Oct. 24, 1986, under the sign of Scorpio. This sign's powerful, passionate, driven, and surprisingly sensitive when you get beyond their protective walls. They're a force of nature, and they expect total loyalty and devotion from whomever they love. They also desire a lot of physical affection to feel connected. This is why, if you happen to be one of the following signs, you might just be the co-captain Drake's been searching for.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In some ways, Taurus and Scorpio are a case of opposites attracting, as Scorpio's intense and comes on strong, while Taurus likes to hold back a bit and be wooed. Fortunately, Scorpio sees this as an intriguing challenge, which only heightens their desire. Once they win Taurus over, they'll be delighted to discover Taurus is just as interested in physical affection and touch as they are. This is why these two tend to disappear into the bedroom for weeks when they first meet. Taurus' warm heart allows Scorpio to bare their softer, more emotional side and get vulnerable because they feel fully secure. However, these signs must be careful to be respectful and loyal to one another, as they both don’t take kindly to feeling like they're being played with.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

For Cancer and Scorpio, their connection's a deeply emotional one. There's an instant feeling of “knowing” when these two kindred spirits meet, because they're so similar in the way that they're protective of their hearts. As a result, there's a feeling of safety and security that bonds these signs, as they both truly understand the stakes of opening up. These signs know just how to nurture one another and can get enmeshed very quickly. The other side of this is that, when two signs as possessive as Cancer and Scorpio are together, trust will require extra effort to build and maintain. If it's not, things can get ugly quickly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Scorpio and Capricorn are a true power couple. Both are highly driven to achieve and know how to put in the hard work and dedication to achieve any goal. And when these two get on the same page, they're unstoppable. A Scorpio like Drake who prioritizes his career could find that a Capricorn who also puts his career first is the perfect mate. That's because they're not just dedicated as a romantic partner, but ready to support them as a business partner as well.

While it's clear that not just anyone can claim a place in the wheelhouse of Drake's heart, these three signs are the best suited, astrologically speaking, to set sail with the singer on the seas of romance.