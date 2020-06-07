Billie Eilish may be a self-proclaimed "bad guy," but no one can ever accuse her of oversharing about past or present partners in real life — the singer is notoriously tight-lipped on the subject. Your best bet for knowing her type may be to consider which zodiac signs are most compatible with Billie Eilish. Little is known about her relationship status because the closest she's come to talking about her love life was in an interview with 3Voor12 back in February 2019. At the time, she told the publication she'd been in love before, but her then-current focus was herself. "I'm in love with her," she said, pointing to herself. "Me."

Honestly, none of that is surprising when you take Eilish's zodiac sign into account. She was born Dec. 18, 2001, under the sign of Sagittarius. This sign is the free spirit of the zodiac and thrives on their independence and freedom, so it's not uncommon for them to remain single for long periods of time. They're driven by a desire for new experiences, adventure, and mind expansion, and can often feel like relationships hold them back from achieving those goals. It takes a very specific type of person for Sag to feel safe with — one who either shares their desire for exploration, or who's independent and confident enough to let them roam freely. Here are the signs that best fit that bill.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aries and Sagittarius are kindred spirits and highly compatible. Both are fire signs and share the same bright, powerful energy. They're adventurous, daring, curious, and see life as a series of opportunities to explore. They're pioneers who want to live every moment to its fullest, so these two make stellar life partners. But, they also both have huge independent streaks, which make them happy to give one another the freedom to pursue their passions when they don’t align. Then, they come back home to each other to share everything they experienced. They offer one another excitement without sacrificing autonomy.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo and Sagittarius are another fire sign match, but in this case, the connection works because they can bond over their shared positivity, optimism, and passion. Both signs deeply desire adventure, and are more than happy to explore it in the bedroom. They're uninhibited powerhouses who know how to bring the heat. Sagittarius is drawn to Leo’s charisma, and Leo loves Sagittarius' zealous pursuit of knowledge and life experiences. While sometimes these two can clash (mainly when Leo feels like they aren’t getting enough attention, or Sag is frustrated by Leo's ego), they remain a loving and respectful match.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aquarius and Sagittarius' love connection starts with a meeting of the minds. Both signs are highly intellectual and philosophical, and can spend hours engaged in deep conversations about the meaning of life. They both share an unconventional and open-minded view of the world — a connection so strong, they feel like they're coming home when they're together. But they're also both very independent signs, and need partners who have their own separate lives and passions, so they're happy to give one another plenty of personal space. Neither sign has "traditional" relationship views, so they're happy forging their own path without judgment or inhibition. They may be unlike any other couple you know, but that’s why they work so well together.

While astrological compatibility is far from a guarantee that two people are meant to be, it can offer some helpful guidance. So, if you're a confident free spirit who's independent but always up for an adventure, you might just be the perfect match for Billie.