Despite what you might have heard on the TikTok rumor mill, Addison Rae and Chase Hudson were never secretly a thing. Period. It turns out all those digital whispers were just a prank made up to see if it would go viral. Needless to say, Rae was not amused. So, what do you say we put all that nonsense behind us and focus on something more fun and positive, like who would be a good fit for her romantically? We can start with the zodiac signs most compatible with Addison Rae, because after all that drama she deserves a happy and real love story.

Rae was born Oct. 6, 2000, under the sign of Libra. This air sign is as easy-breezy as they come. They're charming social butterflies who just want everyone to get along. Libra laughs easily and tries not to take things too seriously. To Libra, balance is everything, as they just want peace and harmony in their life. Libra's also the sign of relationships, and they seek a partner who's their other half. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty, so they have a big romantic streak and would love to have someone to share all of life's beautiful things with. Here's their ideal match, from an astrological point of view.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fellow air signs Gemini and Libra have no trouble clicking right from the start. They both have an enthusiasm and lust for life that's contagious and encourage each other to enjoy every minute. They laugh together and connect on an intellectual level, and just genuinely enjoy one another's company. Where they do struggle is that both signs tend to be very indecisive and let things come as they may. But with neither of them taking the initiative, the relationship can stall out in the early stage without either partner wanting to make a definitive decision about their future together.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Libra and Leo are the epitome of an “it couple.” They're the life of the party, glamorous, and charming. Everyone wants to be them or be with them. And there's no shortage of love between these two, as Libras' connection to Venus means they love romancing their partner, and Leo wants nothing more than to be courted and doted on. Fortunately, Leo's warm and generous heart makes the balance of affection feel equal, which is essential to Libra who expresses reciprocity in all things. The only issue these two have to deal with is that both are fairly averse to confrontation. Each will go out of their way to avoid unpleasantness, which can mean that issues go unresolved and become resentment over time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Libra's looking for a partner who's also their BFF, then they should look no further than Sagittarius. These two just have so much fun when they're together. They both want to live life to its fullest, soaking up every experience along the way. They're both very easygoing and prefer to just go with the flow rather than make any major plans for the future. They have an appreciation for arts and culture, so you can picture them spending days wandering around the Louvre or hiking the Inca Trail at Machu Picchu, giggling along the way. The only issue they face is when Libra's ready for a commitment and forever-a-free-spirit Sag gets scared. But if they can take things slowly, this is a match made in the heavens.

Whoever Rae ultimately ends up with, whether they're one of these signs or not, I stand ready to stan.