While hookup buddies may be the very definition of casual, finding the right one can be surprisingly complicated. In order to make a match, there has to be a connection, sexual chemistry, and a mutual understanding of where the relationship is and isn’t heading. So, yeah, complicated. But sometimes, when the right hookup buddies find each other, it's a match made in heaven — or in some cases, the heavens, because they’re zodiac sign pairings who make the best hookup buddies so the connection is, in a word, cosmic.

These pairings all bring out a particularly passionate side in one another. While some of them are compatible across the spectrum and have the potential to become deeper, more emotional connections, others just know how to turn on the heat in the bedroom. And after all, what better quality is there to have in a hookup buddy? With that said, here are the zodiac sign pairings that make for some seriously casual lovin'.

Aries & Sagittarius

Aries and Sagittarius have plenty in common, but especially their adventurous spirits. Both of these signs are up for just about any experience, so long as it gets the blood pumping. They also have an impulsive streak and prefer to pursue passion when the urge strikes rather than plan ahead, which means a “you up?” text is well received. Both share a high sex drive and strong independent streak, so they aren’t trying to lock things down quickly even when the sex is amazing, which in this case, it usually is.

Gemini & Aquarius

filadendron/E+/Getty Images

Gemini’s innate curiosity is an ideal match for Aquarius’ experimental and uninhabited attitude in the bedroom. Neither of these signs feels any pressure to settle down and both tend to desire the freedom to explore multiple partners before finally committing to a relationship. As such, they’re comfortable keeping things casual. Plus, that mutual understanding along with a drive for new sources of mental and spiritual stimulation makes for a seriously mind-blowing, if noncommittal, connection.

Scorpio & Taurus

Scorpio and Taurus are both signs that tend to be open to the idea of committed relationships. They both crave the comfort and security of being with one person they can fully give their heart to. However, they’re also both highly sensual signs that can just as easily keep things casual with someone they have sexual chemistry with, but don’t necessarily feel like is a fit for a long-term relationship. This can make for the ideal hookup situation that’s intense, passionate, and even romantic at times. The key here is just to be careful that no one catches feelings, because both Scorpio and Taurus are a force to be reckoned with when they feel spurned.

If you’re into the idea of a hookup buddy but not so much the challenges that come with finding the right one, these pairings are just going to have an easier time getting a (casual) thing going. It’s a great way to get a leg up on getting a leg over.