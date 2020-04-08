Never underestimate the power of phone sex to keep the spark alive between you and your partner when you're apart. Intimate conversations can not only be a ton of fun, but they also help reinvigorate the special connection the two of you share. That’s because phone sex is not only super hot, but also requires trust and vulnerability. This may present a challenge for the more shy zodiac signs, but the pay off can be totally worth it. That’s especially true if you and your partner happen to be one of zodiac sign pairings who have the steamiest phone sex.

These pairings tend to be more uninhibited and passionate in general, but they’re also turned on by banter and flirtation, and use their powerful imaginations to help fuel the conversation. Any of these signs can make phone sex a blast, but when they come together, that's when the magic really happens. So, if you and your partner happen to be one of the following pairings, you just might want to pick up the phone to reach out and touch each other (metaphorically) today.

Aries & Leo

Fellow fire signs Aries and Leo know how to bring the heat when it comes to phone sex. Aries, which is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion, is always up for an impromptu phone sex sesh. They love to play the role of seducer, and, fortunately for them, Leo loves nothing more than being seduced. Leo shares Aries' strong sex drive, and their innate confidence means they aren't shy about letting their verbal freak flag fly high. Plus, phone sex is essentially sex via complement, so of course Leo, who lives for praise, is totally up for it.

Gemini & Libra

Peter Zelei Images/Moment/Getty Images

Gemini may be the more likely party to initiate phone sex, due to their uninhibited and naturally curious nature, but Libra, who’s all about mental stimulation and verbal foreplay, is game. Both signs love to experiment and have an appreciation for dirty talk. Gemini in particular isn’t shy about describing exactly what they desire, and are just as interested in hearing what turns their partner on. Libra lives to flirt and finds mental stimulation to be one of their strongest erogenous zones. Together, these two have inventive and highly intimate phone sex.

Scorpio & Pisces

For Scorpio and Pisces, great phone sex is all about building the fantasy. For highly imaginative and intuitive Pisces, this comes easily, as they tend to flourish in any situation that relies on imagination. They’re playful, enthusiastic phone sex parters that truly live to please the person they love. In this case, that means letting Scorpio take the reins of the conversation and embracing their fantasy. And Scorpio is more than up to the task. This famously passionate sign loves roleplay, and phone sex gives them the perfect opportunity to experiment and maybe even learn to brand new ways to seduce their partner that will come in handy next time they’re face to face.

While all the signs in the zodiac can have great phone sex, these sign pairings just have a naturally steamy way with words that will make you want to put them all on the speed dial.