For just about everyone, being rejected is a tough pill to swallow. It hurts and it can be really embarrassing. But here’s the thing: *Doing the rejecting is actually not so great either. It can feel painfully awkward, is high-pressure, and you’re likely worried about hurting the other person's feelings. Not to mention, sometimes people don't take rejection well — and that could put you in an even more difficult position. Yep, rejection is tough all around. Here’s the good news: There are actually ways to gracefully reject someone if you are not interested but want to limit hurt feelings all around. Sounds great, right?

To help with this, I reached out to the experts to ask how to best go about letting someone know you’re not interested in them. "The two keys are tact and honesty when letting someone down," Erika Ettin, dating coach and founder of A Little Nudge, tells Elite Daily. "While someone might be disappointed that you don't want to go out again, he or she can't really be angry at you for feeling, or not feeling, how you do," she says. Great, but how do you put that advice into practice? Here is what the experts say are the best ways to let someone down easily.

1. Be direct yet tactful. Giphy When you're letting someone down, it can be hard to just come out and say it, but the experts say it's actually better to just be straightforward — because being unclear to preserve their feelings, though well-intentioned, may actually have the opposite effect in the long run. “We hate hurting people’s feelings, so a lot of times we try to avoid or be vague,” Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, previously told Elite Daily. “It's just not the way to go. You need to close that door so you don't string them along. For example, if you say, ‘I have other plans,’ they might ask again. While it seems caring, it's just delaying the inevitable and making them feel like a fool which will cause more hurt feelings.” Ettin agrees that the best policy is to just be direct. She suggests something simple like: "Thanks again for a nice time! Unfortunately, I didn't feel the connection I was looking for, but I wish you nothing but the best." Beyond that, Ettin says no explanation is required. “If someone is not mature enough to handle this, that is on the other person," she explains. "You can only control what you put out there, not how people react to it. But, if someone is not gracious when you've expressed that you're not — or no longer — interested, don't let that impact how you deal with similar situations in the future.”

2. Turn them down with a compliment. Giphy If just being direct feels too blunt, Dr. Susan Edelman, board-certified psychiatrist, previously told Elite Daily that you can soften the message a little by having a more positive approach and building up their confidence a bit in the process. “If you can include some kind of compliment, it can soften the blow,” she said. “For example, ‘You seem like a nice guy, but I just don't feel a connection.’” The key here is to just to be thoughtful with regard to their feelings. “It is very important to turn down a date respectfully,” said Dr. Edelman. “Ideally, you want to treat others the way you want to be treated. It's one way we can all make the world a better place.”