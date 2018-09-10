One of the more stressful parts of being in a relationship can often be meeting your partner's family. It can honestly be intimidating no matter how long you've been with your significant other, so it's totally normal to feel anxious. You want to make a good impression and hopefully get them to like you — it's nerve-wracking! But having the things to know about your partner before meeting their parents in your back pocket could definitely help you out in making a solid first impression. You don't want to be caught off guard during such an important relationship milestone.

No matter what your significant other has said about their parents, there's no way of knowing whether you'll get along with them or not. But according to experts, it's a good idea to know some essential things about your partner going into your first meeting with them. After all, if this relationship ends up leading toward marriage or co-habitation, then you're probably going to want to have a somewhat solid relationship with your partner's parents, as you'll likely be seeing more of them in the time to come.

Here's what experts say you should know about bae before you meet their parentals.

1 You should definitely have defined the relationship with your partner at this point. Giphy If you're meeting the parents, then you've probably already discussed how serious this relationship is to you both. But, if you haven't, then author and relationship expert Alexis Nicole White suggests doing so, "so you’re prepared to answer those tough questions," she tells Elite Daily. Yes, many parents will be curious about how serious you and their son or daughter are, so they're probably going to ask. And if you and your partner haven't defined the relationship, then it could get real awkward, real quick.

2 You might also want to know how close your partner is to their parents. Giphy You can tell a lot about what the vibe will be like when meeting the parents if you know how close your partner is to them. If they don't see them very often, it might be a little more of a strained get together, especially if they aren't that close. Why is their relationship like that? You might want to know. On the other hand, if your partner is super close to their relatives, you'll probably be preparing for a totally different kind of meeting. "The more you know about your partner and his or her relationship to their parents and siblings, the easier your first meeting will go," online dating expert Julie Spira tells Elite Daily.