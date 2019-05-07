3 Theories About Sansa's Death On 'Game Of Thrones' That Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

There are only two episodes of Game of Thrones left, and that means one thing for sure: The death toll is about to climb higher and higher. While the infamous Battle of Winterfell in Season 8 Episode 3 brought much fewer deaths than fans expected it would, Season 8 Episode 4 kicked things into high gear with most of the major players meeting in King's Landing. And on a show that has been filled with so much action and violence for eight seasons, it's likely that a good portion of those major players are going to die before the series is over. Fans are worried that Sansa Stark might be one of the big characters who gets axed, and these four theories about Sansa's death on Game of Thrones might convince you as well. Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 follow.

The last fans saw of Sansa in the May 5 episode, she was playing the ultimate mean girl by spreading gossip about Jon Snow all over Winterfell. Only, unlike the high school secrets that normally get spread around, the info that Sansa was sharing about Jon could change the fate of every single person on GOT. Sansa spilled the beans to Tyrion that Jon is actually a Targaryen. But, it was definitely not just a careless slip of the tongue on Sansa's part. By revealing Jon's secret, Sansa made it clear to everyone that Jon has a right to the Iron Throne, which is sure to make an enemy out of Daenerys. That could mean that Daenerys will go after Sansa, and that any of these theories about Sansa's impending death are true.

Sansa's Direwolf is no longer alive

One fan on Reddit observed that the fates of the Stark children can be linked to their direwolves. Robb Stark was killed by the Frey family, and so was his direwolf Grey Wind. Arya's direwolf Nymeria has been wandering, just like Arya spent much of the series adventuring. Unfortunately for Sansa, her direwolf Lady was executed back in Season 1. So that could point to an execution in Sansa's future.

Sansa's Grave in the Stark Crypts is Suspicious

GameofThrones on YouTube

In one of the Season 8 teaser trailers, there's a shot of Sansa, Jon, and Arya all confronting their own graves in the Stark family crypts. There are statues of each of them, and while Jon's looks like an older version of himself, Sansa's and Arya's look more like their current selves. Some fans think that this might be foreshadowing that Jon will live a bit longer but Sansa and Arya will die at the age that they are now. This theory is particularly brutal because it means that not only will Sansa die soon, but the Stark sister will be gone soon too.

Sansa Might Be Repeating her Father's Mistakes

Smith Peter on YouTube

There are some definite parallels between Sansa and her father Ned, especially in the way that they lead. But, some fans have pointed out that one similarity with her father in particular might point to Sansa's ultimate demise. When Daenerys goes to Sansa's home in the North, Sansa greets her by saying, "Winterfell is yours, your grace." It's the exact same phrase that Ned said to King Robert Baratheon when he visited Winterfell in the first season. And we all know how things ended for Ned, so if that parallel line of dialogue is foreshadowing that Sansa will continue to follow in Ned's footsteps, then audiences might see Sansa's head roll soon.

You can find out what Sansa's fate will be as Season 8 of Game of Thrones continues Sundays at 9 P.M. ET on HBO.