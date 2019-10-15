Clichés like "you're a match made in heaven" or "you're meant to be" get thrown around all the time when it comes to romance. But have you ever stopped to think about what they truly mean? When it comes to vetting potential partners, it might be hard to pick up on the signs you and your crush aren't meant to be, but part of the reason it's so tough is because once you get stuck to the idea, it can be hard to abandon. Facing the possible reality that you and the person you have feelings for just aren't a compatible match can be sad and uncomfortable, so holding onto that hope for as long as you can is totally understandable.

"In a romantic context, I'd hesitate to define 'meant to be' as something related to our destiny," dating coach and writer Clara Artschwager tells Elite Daily. "It's an internal feeling. Sometimes, it's rational. Sometimes, it's not. The most important thing to do is get clear on: Are my feelings of 'meant-to-be-ness' grounded in reality or am I using them as a scapegoat for something else?" This can be anything from post-breakup blues, to bleak prospects for cuffing season, or dreading riding solo to formals and weddings.

With that in mind, here are three signs you and your crush just aren't meant to be.

1. You're Drawn To Them Just For Comfort Addictive Creatives / Stocksy One sign you and your crush might not be a good match is if you're drawn to them, Artschwager says, "on the heals of some emotional trauma or challenge — a breakup, a death in the family, a challenging move." Again, the phrase "meant to be" is being used as a scapegoat. Artschwager explains, "Our minds can convince us something is 'meant to be,' when in reality our loneliness and fear of being single is running the show." Because of that, it's good to be mindful of whether you and your crush are a good match, or you're just looking for something to fill the void.

2. You Keep Glossing Over Obvious Incompatibilities You and your crush might not be compatible "if you find yourself making excuses or exceptions for them, or flat out ignoring their tendencies," Artschwager says. "I did this years ago with a guy I connected with intellectually and sexually, but who had a very different relationship with hard drug use than I did and preferred nights out to my 9:30 p.m. bedtime and Saturday farmer's market mornings." Relationship incompatibilities can include everything from day-to-day routines and life paths, to little things, like you being a tidy queen and your potential bae being messy.

3. You're Ignoring Your Intuition If you low-key get the sense that a committed relationship with your crush would be difficult or uncomfortable in some way, try not to ignore that intuition. "We all have it," says Artschwager, about intuition. "It gets stronger and stronger as we get older. We get better at tuning into it with each passing relationship. A great exercise is to think back on the moment you knew in previous relationships or flings that things weren't going to work out, and you ignored it and moved forward anyway." Whether you can draw parallels to past red flags you ignored or not, know that there's no reason to feel ashamed. Ignoring red flags is something that many folks have done at one point or another. When it comes to your sex and dating intuition, Artschwager says, "Our only job is to get better at listening to it."