3 Sagittarius Traits You Should Adopt During This Month's New Moon

The new moon in Sagittarius is on its way this month, Dec. 19, 2017 to be exact, and it's the last new moon of the year. Whenever there's a new moon ahead, I like to take a minute to think on the qualities of the sign that the moon is in, and to use those to form my new moon goals — because if you're not setting new moon goals, what the f*ck are you doing? Here are a few Sagittarius characteristics to adopt on this brand spanking lunar spectacle that will amp you up with the fiery passion of a thousand suns.

If you've ever met a Sagittarius, you're probably like, "no thanks, not interested, unsubscribe, don't come again." Alternatively, you might feel like "Hell yea, sign me up, I'm gonna be the next Miley Cyrus!" Sagittarius is a sign that makes people feel either hot or cold, because they don't do things halfway. They're the all-or-nothing type, so much so that they can be a little too stubborn in their views, turning a conversation into a Ted Talk. But this is a great quality when it comes to going after your personal ambitions, and why a new moon in this sign is so damn perfect.

Dream Big

Sagittarius is ruled by the planet Jupiter, also known as the "giver of gifts" and universal luck. Whatever they do, they seem to have the confidence of those who are favored in life. It's sort of a chicken-or-the-egg situation though, because you have to wonder, are they born with luck, or do they just make the best out of every situation they go through, making them magnets for positivity. On the new moon, I'd encourage you to do the same. The more positive you are when you set your intentions, the more likely you are to make your goals happen.

Be An Independent Thinker

Sagittarius people won't let other people make decisions for them, or limit the decisions they make for themselves. Neither should you. Consider that nothing is beyond your reach, and when you're setting your new moon goals, don't allow them to be limited by what others have told you is appropriate, or acceptable, or even attainable. Imagine what goals you would set for yourself if no one had ever told you what they think you're capable of. You are an infinite being, so get out there and really be somebody.

Think 10 Steps Ahead

That limitless ability to visualize the future through rose-colored glasses isn't the only thing that benefits a Sagittarius person. Another skill they have is their expansive view of life. When they think about the future, they're able to think further than most. They're always 10 steps ahead of everyone else, because they don't get caught up in what could go wrong; their positive outlook won't allow it. So during the new moon, I'd suggest you take the time to do one of those "where do you see yourself in ten years" vision boards and really go for the gold. Make it something your most cynical friend would absolutely laugh at, and something you get excited about every time you picture it.

New moons aren't just a time to set goals; they're also a time to spring into action towards them. Don't limit yourself, take the time to plant the seeds you need to plant to make those dreams a reality you can really get off on. You want a double decker bus with your face on the side of it? An apartment in Cancun with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach? A gigantic farm with a heated barn so you can adopt 17 different breeds of rescue dogs and give them their own home to live in? It's your world, go for the gold.