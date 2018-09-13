One person putting more work into the relationship than the other from time to time is understandable. Life happens, and there will be times when you and your partner need the other to go the extra mile because there's too much on one of your plates in that moment. But, when your partner constantly refuses to reciprocate the effort you put into the relationship, it could be a bad sign. "It often feels inequitable and lopsided. That results in resentment and discomfort," life coach Nina Rubin tells Elite Daily. "They don’t text back promptly. They don’t make long-term plans. They are squirmy when having vulnerable talks. They show up late to your dates. You constantly feel like you’re initiating plans, contact, and they say 'yes' but don’t reciprocate [the effort]."

When we love someone, we often hold them to a higher standard, and while that's not necessarily a bad thing, sometimes we project an unrealistic image onto them and expect them to live it up to it, Rubin explains. "Or, we value their qualities and think they will add to our lives in such a way to make us feel closer and more admiring of them than may be the reality." So, it's important to note whether or not your partner's withdrawal is really a red flag, or if you're simply projecting onto them what you think they should be doing.

If you feel like it is, indeed, something they're doing and not something you're projecting, then the best thing you can do is sit them down and communicate. Tell them what you're feeling, and why you're feeling it, and go from there. Communication is key after all, right?

