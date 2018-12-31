Ringing in the new year means it's time to celebrate. When you consider the phrase "out with the old, and in with the new," there's no better way to celebrate the new year than with some mind-blowing sex moves that you haven't tried before. And the good news is that there are so many different New Year's Eve 2019 sex positions that can help you celebrate at midnight (or anytime before or after).

As the year wraps itself into a thing of the past, and a new year unfurls in its place, welcoming it into existence with some intentionally passionate sex is honestly a great idea. Whether this is with your longtime partner, FWB, or someone you just met, getting in the mood for your New Year's party could be as simple as some really hot mutual masturbation. If you want to try something really hot while you're partying consider finding a secluded place to hook up. And, after midnight, is when the fun could really begin with a ball-dropping good time. Overall, there are so many options when it comes to having a great sexy time on New Year's Eve.

Even if it's cold outside where you're celebrating, your New Year's Eve could end up being really hot. Check out the following sex moves to ring in 2019 in the sexiest way.

The Champagne Pop Giphy Getting ready for a party is all about prep. Why not invite your date over early to put some pink in your cheeks the old-fashioned way. You won't need blush after trying the Champagne Pop with a partner, and let me tell you why. The Champagne Pop is all about teasing each other until you really can't take it. Start foreplay with a hot makeout, but then pull back and masturbate so that they can see everything — but they can't touch. Consider this the pre-game to your pre-game. It's encouraged that your partner also follow suit, but one at a time can be really hot, too.

The Party Trick Giphy When you're packing your clutch purse for the party, slip a tiny to-go vibrator like this one into it for later. This isn't necessary but definitely can level up your fun with bae or someone that catches your eye at the party. To do the party trick well, take a partner somewhere secluded like a bathroom (make sure to lock the door). It can be fun to either go down on each other while the party is blaring outside the door or whip out that trusty sidekick vibe that you slipped into your purse on your way out the door. To level up your fun, this vibrator that masquerades as a fashionable ring is an even better party trick.