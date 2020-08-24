If you're actively dating at the moment, chances are you're spending a lot of time staring at a screen. These days, instead of dinner and a movie or maybe grabbing a drink, the first decision when planning a date is whether you want to meet up on Zoom or FaceTime. And while all these virtual dates might be a great way to get to know someone on a personal and even psychological level, this kind of stripped down and focused scenario isn't exactly everyone's forte. It can be awkward. For the Myers-Briggs personality types who are great at virtual dating, however, the transition to an onscreen courtship just feels natural — and even a lot of fun.

What makes someone "good" at virtual dating? There are a couple factors to consider, including how charismatic and comfortable they are at chatting. Outgoing personality types do tend to have an edge; however, not all extroverts enjoy having the kind of deep and meaningful conversations that make for an exceptionally good online date. That's why personality types who tend to favor chill, get-to-know-you style dates to begin with are going to have the skills to make your FaceTime date both interesting, and maybe even a little intimate. If that sounds like your kind of vibe, set up a video chat with these Myers-Briggs personality types ASAP.

ENFJ (The Protagonist)

ENFJ tends to thrive in just about every social situation, including on virtual dates. They're naturally charismatic and consider themselves to be people persons. They're also very curious and want to understand what makes others tick, so they aren’t afraid to dive right in and start getting to know someone right away. They have plenty of confidence, too, so they're happy to take the lead in the conversation and make sure it keeps flowing. The only challenge with virtually dating ENFJ might be getting a word in edgewise, though you'll probably be laughing too much to mind.

INFJ (The Advocate)

INFJ might not be the most outgoing of personality types, but when you get them one-on-one their authenticity and kindness shine through. They prefer to keep things relaxed on a date and just take the time to get to know the other person. They have a bit of a nerdy streak and are passionate about their frequently offbeat interests, so they want a partner they can fully be themselves with. They aren’t afraid to ask the deep questions since small talk doesn’t offer the kinds of answers they're seeking. Because their calm demeanor puts people at ease, you'll feel as though you’ve known INFJ forever and time flies when chatting with them. Needless to say, this makes for a great virtual date.

ISFP (The Adventurer)

ISFP has an adventurous spirit, although you wouldn’t know that if you met them in a crowd. They tend to be quiet and more introverted in such situations, but when you spend time with them in a more private setting, like, say, a virtual date, that's when their true spirit shines through. They're kind and sensitive and go out of their way to put others at ease. Their idea of a great date is one that's both relaxed but also offers an opportunity to have a meaningful conversation, preferably about light and breezy topics. They want to know all about the things you enjoy, while imagining all the exciting things you plan to do in the future — perhaps together.

While any personality type can make for a great virtual date, as that ultimately comes down to chemistry, these types just tend to thrive in an online dating situation. If you're a bit nervous about taking things online, they know just how to put you at ease and show you a great time.