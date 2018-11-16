If you're like me, you always save room for dessert, and Thanksgiving is no exception. Whether you have a strong sweet tooth or not, ending a meal with a lil sugar just seems right. Speaking of sugar — if you're spending Turkey Day with your partner this year, consider trying some of these aphrodisiac dessert recipes for Thanksgiving! Who knows? Maybe instead of napping on the couch post-dinner, you'll be burning off some calories in the bedroom!

An aphrodisiac is a food that, when consumed, can increase your libido by releasing certain chemicals, increasing circulation, and heightening your sexual senses. When you think of desserts that function as aphrodisiacs, you probably think of chocolate-covered strawberries, sweet red wine, and more chocolate. Those are the classics, the greatest hits album of aphrodisiac sweets, but there are so many other ways to explore sex-boosting sweet treats.

While multitasking and cooking a yummy Thanksgiving dinner might stress you out, consider reframing it in your mind as an opportunity to spend time with your partner, create something together, and work as a team. And you can always indulge in a glass of red wine as you go, getting started on those aphrodisiac effects early.

Salted Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownies Stocksy/Camrocker Dark chocolate stimulates our pleasure centers by causing levels of the neurotransmitter dopamine to rise in the brain, according to Healthy Eating. If that wasn't enough, chocolate contains anandamide and phenylethylamine, chemicals which boost serotonin levels. Since serotonin is the "feel-good" hormone, chocolate is one of the most powerful aphrodisiacs out there. This recipe from Food and Wine calls for sea salt, which helps cut the intense sweetness of the chocolate. Not only are these simple to make and delicious, the aroma of brownies baking is sure to start your engines, too.

Olive Oil Cake Stocksy/Carli Olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are critical for a healthy heart. In terms of being an aphrodisiac, olive oil contains nutrients that help increase blood flow and hormone production, according to Honey Colony. Those elements are key to upping your libido and getting in the mood! This fluffy and sweet cake recipe from Bon Appétit is easy to make and is so light, so you won't feel full and tired after enjoying so you're free to enjoy... other things!