New Year's Eve is quickly approaching, and you and your girl squad probably already have your plans set. There's no one else you'd rather ring in the new year with. After all, these are the amazing humans who have been there for you through it all: the highs, the lows, the new stuff, and the old. You'll definitely snap a ton of photos (Let's face it: Your outfits are way too cute to go undocumented.) so you'll need to be prepared with some New Year's girls' night out Instagram captions to help your squad sparkle into 2019.

Even though 2018 was a year full of growth and learning, you and your squad are ready to welcome a fresh start. New Year's Eve 2018 is the night when you can live it up and reflect on all of the memories you've made this year. Take the time to enjoy the company of your besties with the Times Square Ball dropping on the TV in the background.

Put on a "Happy New Year" headband and 2019 glasses, and raise your glasses of champagne for a toast.

1. "Pop, fizz, clink."

2. "New year, new beginnings."

3. "The party has arrived."

4. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

5. "*Sparkles.*"

6. "Out with the old, in with the new."

7. "Make it pop, like pink champagne." — Ariana Grande, "Pink Champagne"

8. "May your new year sparkle and shine."

9. "365 new days, 365 new chances."

10. "Sometimes all we need is a fresh start."

11. "Make it rain confetti."

12. "And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings." — Meister Eckhart

13. "Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one." ― Brad Paisley

14. "New year. New feels. New chances. Same dreams, fresh starts. I dare you to believe in yourself. You deserve all things magic."

15. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

16. "Tonight's the night the world begins again." — The Goo Goo Dolls, "Better Days"

17. "There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind." — C.S. Lewis

18. "Pop goes the new year."

19. "Don't look back. You're not going that way."

20. "Bring it on, 2019."

21. "You know all those things you've always wanted to do? You should go do them." — E.J. Lamprey

22. "The year is yours. What will you do with it?"

23. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

24. "Sparkling into the new year like..."

25. "Spread the sparkle."

26. "New Year, same us — because we're already fabulous."

27. "We sparkle so much, we could be fireworks."

28. "It's a bubbly kind of night."

29. "There's glitter on the floor after the party." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"