29 Instagram Captions For Summer Concerts Where The Sunshine & Good Vibes Are Strong

With summer just around the corner, you're gearing up for a season full of giant pool floats, enough sunny pics to last a lifetime, and of course, a ton of summer concerts. You might be hitting the road for festival season, or just staying in your hometown to catch some tours, but regardless, you and your crew will need Instagram captions for summer concerts for all of your pics of you living your best life in the crowd.

You might not be one for crowdsurfing, but you'll be taking a ton of pictures regardless. Whether you get up on your partner's shoulders to snap the perfect pic of the stage, sprinkle rainbow glitter in your hair for an EDM concert, or even just sit down quietly while you enjoy a concert that's super chill, it can't be denied that summer is the season for music in all forms.

So grab your squad, family, or SO, and head to a few concerts this summer. For so many people, music is the closest thing to magic, and going to as many concerts as you can this summer will be one of the highlights of your season.

1. "It's more than music to me."

2. "She was born to be free, let her run wild in her own way and you will never lose her." — Nikki Rowe

3. "Let's go where the music is too loud."

4. "We are the ones with the messy hair, the dirty feet, and that wild sparkle in our eyes."

5. "I don't want this night to ever end."

6. "Shortest horror story ever: 'sold out!'"

7. "Dancing into the weekend like..."

8. "Leave the night on." — Sam Hunt, "Leave the Night On"

9. "Take me back to those summer nights."

10. "Sweet summer."

11. "It's living in all of us, and it's brought us here because you are the music in me." — Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens, "You Are the Music in Me"

12. "Dancing like nobody's there."

13. "Music is the strongest form of magic." — Marilyn Manson

14. "Because you know I'm all about that bass." — Meghan Trainor, "All About That Bass"

15. "You can find me at a concert."

16. "Go where the good vibes are."

17. "She had the soul of a gypsy, the heart of a hippie, and the soul of a fairy."

18. "This is the part when I break free." — Ariana Grande, "Break Free"

19. "Music says what's in your heart when you can't find the words."

20. "When the lights go up I want to watch the way you take the stage by storm." — All Time Low, "Dear Maria, Count Me In"

21. "I wish I was a punk rocker with flowers in my hair." — Sandi Thom, "I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker (with Flowers in My Hair)"

22. "Life is made of small moments like this."

23. "We know how to turn it inside out and get a little bit rowdy." — Neck Deep, "Can't Kick Up the Roots"

24. "I don't just sing, I perform."

25. "Good music, good people, good vibes."

26. "We're here because of the music."

27. "Life is short. Buy the concert tickets."

28. "Here for the Instas."

29. "You've never seen me truly happy, unless you've gone to a concert with me."