29 Instagram Captions For Cinco De Mayo, For You & Your Party People

Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner, and I can't wait. Lucky for us, the holiday falls on a Saturday this year. We'll be dancing until dawn and spending most of our time on an intimate, hot date with chips and salsa. Everybody will be posting pictures as a reminder that there's something to celebrate, in queso you didn't know. You'll want to make sure your social media received the memo, too. Needless to say, you should pick out at least one of these Instagram captions for Cinco de Mayo that'll be perfect for you and your party people. Let the fiesta continue right onto your feed.

Maybe you'll head to your favorite restaurant, or plan on hosting a DIY party at your apartment with family and friends. Some people in your squad who are over 21 might want to hit up the bars, too. As long as you're surrounded by your besties, it's always bound to be a good time. You could even top off your evening with something sweet like a churro covered in cinnamon. After all of the food and fun, you'll probably need a nap on the side of your fiesta. Phew — taco' bout a party, am I right?

However you decide to celebrate, I hope you take a second to post a picture on social media with one of these 29 captions to show the festivities to your followers. Guacamole has never looked so delicious, and you're always living your best life for the 'Gram. Cheers to Cinco de Mayo and partying with your favorite people.

1. "Lime yours." — Unknown

2. "Life is a fiesta." — Unknown

3. "You had me at tacos." — Unknown

4. "Taco 'bout a party." — Unknown

5. "Happiness is chips and guacamole." — Unknown

6. "Surround yourself with tacos, not negativity." — Unknown

7. "You have guac to be kidding me." — Unknown

8. "If life gives you limes, make margaritas." — Unknown

9. "It's OK, guacamole. I'm extra, too." — Unknown

10. "You're my main squeeze." — Unknown

11. "The only bad taco is the one you didn't eat." — Unknown

12. "Life is short, wear your party pants." — Unknown

13. "My Disney princess name is Taco Belle." — Unknown

14. "Forget the flowers, bring me tacos." — Unknown

15. "Life is a party, dress like it." — Audrey Hepburn

16. "Until further notice, celebrate everything." — Unknown

17. "You guac my world." — Unknown

18. "Every kiss begins with queso." — Unknown

19. "Drinks well with others." — Unknown

20. "Live every day like it's taco Tuesday." — Unknown

21. "'You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.' — Wayne Gretzky — Michael Scott" —The Office

22. "Take life with a grain of salt, a slice of lime, and a shot of tequila." — Unknown

23. "Life isn't all tacos and tequila, but it should be." — Unknown

24. "Holy guacamole." — Unknown

25. "It's Cinco de Mayo. Just in queso you didn't know." — Unknown

26. "All you need is love and tacos." — Unknown

27. "Celebrate the little things." — Unknown

28. "Did somebody say churros?" — Unknown

29. "I can't make everybody happy. I'm not a burrito." — Unknown

Now that your social media is prepped, it's time to gather up your party people and celebrate the day. Some of the most colorful places around the world would be sweet to visit on such a lively day, but you might just stick at home and enjoy a margarita or two. Personally, I'll be clinking my cup to the start of summer and some quality time spent with my besties and many burritos.