It's been four, five, six (or more, whatever it takes!) years, and you've finally arrived. It's the day when you get to walk across that stage, grab that faux diploma, and prove to everyone that you really did it. Seriously, even though a lot of us do go to college, it's an accomplishment. You're supposed to bask in your own glory, at least for a little bit. Your graduation day is bittersweet. You're surrounded by the people you love, who have cheered you on for yours years of schooling. You're surrounded by your also-graduating college besties, and you've got so much pride in you that you just might burst. But also, deep inside, you're thinking, "It's over? Just like that?" I feel that, seriously. That's why you're going to need some bittersweet captions for your graduation cap picture.

Between the pics with your squad, the solo plandid shots popping your bottle of champagne, and the fam pics with mom, dad, grandma, and grandpa, you're going to need some seriously spot-on captions. They've got to capture all those grad day feels: happiness, relief, and a little bit of sadness. Whatever the mood, these 29 captions have got you covered. All you've got to worry about is not tripping when you walk across the stage, got it?

1. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

2. "Behind you, all your memories. Before you, all your dreams. Around you, all who love you Within you, all you need." — Unknown

3. "What feels like the end is often the beginning." — Unknown

4. "And this is the part where you find out where you are." — The Maine

5. "This is the beginning, of anything you want." — Boy

6. "Isn't it funny, day by day, nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different." — C.S. Lewis

7. "What lies behind us and lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

8. "What she tackles, she conquers." — Gilmore Girls

9. "I can and I will." — Gina Rodriguez

10. "We didn't realize we were making memories. We just thought we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

11. "And off she went to change the world." — Unknown

12. "Go forth and set the word on fire." — St. Ignatius of Loyola

13. "She believe she could, so she did." — R.S. Grey

14. "Nothing can dim the light that shines from within." — Maya Angelou

15. "Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try." — Gail Denvers

16. "It always seems impossible until its done." — Nelson Mandela

17. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Eleanor Roosevelt

18. "I didn't come this far to only come this far." — Unknown

19. "The best view comes after the hardest climb." — Unknown

20. "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." — E.E. Cummings

21. "Whatever you do, do it well." — Walt Disney

22. "It's been one blur of fun." —Lilly Pulitzer

23. "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." — Jeniffer Lee

24. "Carpe the hell out of this diem." — Alexandra Bracken

25. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." — Unknown

26. "We must accept the end of something in order to begin to build something new." — Unknown

27. "I don't know where I'm going but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg

28. "Isn't it amazing, what clever girls can do?" — Peter Pan

29. "A well read woman is a dangerous creature." — Lisa Kleypas