Your annual Galentine's Day brunch is right around the corner. It seems like just yesterday you were cleaning up Polaroids and glitter on the floor of your apartment from your New Year's Even party, and sending texts in the group chat about your resolutions. But, sure enough, the day dedicated to celebrating your lady friends, drinking coffee, and loading up on French toast is basically here, and you're already prepping your social media. Coming up with some Instagram captions for waffles is the first thing on your mind, because they low-key look like hashtags, and this event wouldn't be right without a short stack of something sweet.

You and your best friends love breakfast food a whole waffle lot. So, you've made it a tradition to get together once a year for Galentine's Day brunch at your local diner. There's a booth or table that you always sit at, and in the true spirit of the event, you toast to Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation, who founded this day. You exchange gifts or cute, homemade cards with puns and inside jokes on the cover, and go through an entire bottle of syrup by the time the morning is over.

It's truly the one event in your planner that you look forward to the most, because you get to be with your best friends — the Monica and Phoebe to your Rachel, the girls who you can tell just about everything to. And you get eat way too much whipped cream, if there is such a thing, while catching up on life and sharing lots of laughs.

The only thing you're missing going into brunch is the best photo editing apps of the year, and a few words to describe your waffles so that you can make a quality post for the 'Gram. Here are 28 waffle captions to get you ready for Galentine's Day and all the good times coming your way.

1. "We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter. But work is third." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

2. "I've got a resting coffee face and waffles on my mind."

3. "I love my best friends a waffle lot."

4. "Dare to be a waffle in a world full of pancakes."

5. "I like hashtags because they look like waffles."

6. "Beyond this point you may find best friends eating waffles."

7. "Waffles are just pancakes with abs."

8. "The weekends are for waffles and best friends."

9. "Life is short. Pour yourself some extra syrup."

10. "Sleep is just a time machine to breakfast and more waffles."

11. "If you love me, pass the syrup."

12. "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's caffeine and waffles."

13. "Let there be brunch and best friends."

14. "We go together like waffles and whipped cream."

15. "Add a little bit of sprinkle to your life. Oh, and some waffles, too."

16. "But first, Galentine's Day brunch."

17. "Hakuna mimosa. It means it's time for Galentine's Day brunch and too many waffles."

18. "You better believe brunch and eating waffles with my best friends is my happy place."

19. "But first, waffles."

20. "This waffle is some kind of wonderful."

21. "Start each day with a grateful heart, good friends, and grabbing an extra waffle at breakfast."

22. "We're as sweet as waffles and as carefree as whipped cream."

23. "Short stack of waffles and sweet."

24. "In waffles and best friends we trust."

25. "Kissed by syrup and sprinkled in powdered sugar."

26. "Surround yourself with waffles, not negativity."

27. "The only thing I'll wake up early for is waffles and Galentine's Day."

28. "My birthstone is a coffee bean and my star sign is a waffle."

Did you find at least one caption that would be a perfect fit for your waffles and home fries? Sweet! I'm glad that I could lend a helping hand, and make brunch even better.

You really didn't think that was possible, considering how incredible this event already is. You wouldn't trade eating breakfast food with your best friends for anything in this world, and plan on having more of the expereinces and memories in the new year.

Truth is, these girls inspire you to be the best version of you, and make you laugh like no other. They'll likely be in your life forever and ever, and that you can believe.