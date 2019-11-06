28 Captions For Your Mountain Getaway & The Views From The Top

Getaways to the mountains can be a total necessity to unplug, unwind, and hit the reset button. You can escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and take in the gorgeous views while you put your email inbox and to-do list on the back burner for a couple days. But even when you're unplugging from social media for a couple days, you're probably still going to take a ton of pics, so you'll need captions for your mountain getaway when you turn your WiFi back on and post.

Being in the mountains is unlike any other nature-fueled experience you can have. There are many options, from skiing and snowboarding, to hiking, to sledding, and so much more. You can completely immerse yourself in the spirit of the getaway, especially if you stay at a cozy woodsy cabin, light up the fireplace, and pour yourself a warm mug of hot cocoa with marshmallows.

With fall in full swing and winter quickly approaching, you should definitely consider taking a year-end trip to the mountains with bae or your besties. Your body and soul will thank you — and of course, you'll get some really gorgeous pics out of the trip.

1. "Sticking to the backcountry rivers, because they're less mainstream."

2. "May the forest be with you."

3. "I just needed a little altitude adjustment."

4. "That girl, she's going to move mountains. Or just move up a mountain. Either one."

5. "Do I love you, my oh my? River deep, mountain high." — Ike and Tina Turner, "River Deep, Mountain High"

6. "I've never met a mountain view I didn't like."

7. "Find me in the mountains."

8. "There is no WiFi in the mountains, but I promise you will find a better connection."

9. "Climbing my way to bigger and better things."

10. "Never follow someone else's path unless you're in the woods and you're lost, and you see a path. By all means, you should follow that." — Ellen DeGeneres

11. "Our weekends in the mountains are always snow much fun."

12. "Over the river and through the woods to up the mountains we go." — A take on Lydia Maria Child's "Over the River and Through the Wood"

13. "Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way." — Dr. Seuss

14. "I don't get it. The trail looked so flat on the map."

15. "There's snow place like the top of the mountain."

16. "The hill looked hard at first, but I got over it."

17. "Up, up, and away in the mountains for a weekend."

18. "Can't compare to the views from up here."

19. "My love for nature has truly peaked."

20. "Hot cocoa and cozy cabin vibes only."

21. "I'll take the scenic route over the direct one any day."

22. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a lift pass, which is pretty much the same thing."

23. "Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you." — Anne Lamott

24. "Fresh air, don't care."

25. "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are."

26. "Eat, sleep, and sleigh."

27. "Forever wandering where the WiFi is weak."

28. "I usually opt for the road less traveled, except for when I'm skiing. I'm not that good — green circles all the way for me."