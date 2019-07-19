28 Captions For Neon Lights, Because Your 'Gram Game Is Glowing

No matter what season or phase of your life it may be, you're always on a mission to surround yourself with neon lights. On a Saturday morning when you're making weekend plans with your BFFs, you might search the web for the nearby cafés or restaurants that have signs that read, "But first, coffee" or, "Rosé all day" in hot pink. You find the city streets that shine brighter than the sun, and the store windows that would be perfect for an inspired and radiant photo shoot. As far as you're concerned, your go-to palette will never go out of style. That's why you need to gather up some captions for neon lights and glowing up your 'Gram.

You adore having one of the dorm rooms on your college campus that has a neon sign on the door or next to the mini fridge. You love how the tubes of light illuminate the entire room, and turn it into a trendy and unique space to take a nap, eat a snack, or watch the latest episodes of Queer Eye. When somebody walks by and says, "Hey, where did you get that sign?" you love telling them about how you picked out the font and had it specially made, or ordered it online from your favorite boutique.

In your phone, you have an entire album dedicated to the selfies, candid snaps, and clever pics you've taken with your favorite piece of decór and a cup of iced coffee. And when you have some time to yourself at school, in between classes and meeting up with your roomies for dinner at the dining hall, you edit them with the best preset packs you can download.

Are you planning on posting those pics on social media soon? I hope so, because they'll have your Instagram feed glowing, and make all of your followers want to like and comment. Before hitting the share button, though, you need one of these 28 captions for neon lights. (Thank me later.)

1. "Wow, it's lit."

2. "Neon lover since birth."

3. "Shine bright like a neon sign."

4. "It was all a neon dream."

5. "All you need is love and neon lights."

6. "My favorite color is neon anything."

7. "This is the neon sign you've been looking for."

8. "I'm glowing with the flow."

9. "Bring on the night and neon lights."

10. "I've got 99 neon signs and I can't choose one."

11. "Be like a neon light, and quit hiding your magic."

12. "Life is better when you're with the neon lights."

13. "Live and glow."

14. "You light up my world." — One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful"

15. "BRB: Glowing up my room."

16. "Kissed by the neon lights."

17. "All she does is glow, glow, glow."

18. "Step into the neon lights and let it go."

19. "Do more things with neon lights."

20. "I think you were a neon light in another life."

21. "Darling, shine. That's all."

22. "There is no limit to how radiant you can be."

23. "I'm here for the snacks and neon signs."

24. "Stay in your neon magic, babe."

25. "There she glows."

26. "City streets and neon signs."

27. "You glow girl."

28. "Be the neon light in your little world."

Aside from captions for your neon lights pics, you might also need some new ideas for photos to take with the glowing signs in your dorm room or city. You want to post as much radiant #content as possible. Personally, I'd suggest posing with a slice of pizza in front of a sign that says, "Paradise found here," or putting your piece of decór amongst a bunch of palm leaves, coffee mugs in your kitchen, or skyscrapers that line the skyline. That way, no matter what season or phase of your life you're in, you can show off your love for the neon lights, and seeking out the magic in every day.