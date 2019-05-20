27 Memorial Day Beach Captions For When You're Ready To Have A Splashing Good Time

Memorial Day Weekend is quickly approaching. It's time to break out the sunnies, flip flops, and your favorite swimsuits, and get ready to embrace the long weekend like a champ. You might plan on hitting up the beach with your grill-friends, spending your afternoons grilling and barbecuing, or you might even do both. You and your friends will definitely need more than a few Memorial Day beach captions for all of the awesome #squad pics you'll snap while you're relaxing on the sand, chilling with vibrant floats, and grilling up burgers and buns. I have you covered with some of my faves.

Memorial Day Weekend will be filled with soaking up the sun, honoring traditions and making memories with loved ones, and maybe having a festive cocktail or two (if you're 21 or up). But regardless of whether or not you're drinking, spending the day at the beach means you'll have a ton of fun soaking up the warm sunshine, splashing in the waves, and living your best three-day-weekend life.

So if you, your friends, and fam are ready to have the best Memorial Day weekend ever at the beach, here are some of the captions your squad absolutely should use for all the pics you'll be taking. Many of us have been patiently waiting for amazing beach weather (and all the fun that goes along with it), so make each weekend count.

1. "Relish the good times and tan lines."

2. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever."

3. "Always glad to ketchup with friends."

4. "All about that vitamin sea."

5. "Girls just wanna have sun."

6. "Happy as a clam."

7. "'Cause baby you're a firework." — Katy Perry, "Firework"

8. "I'm gonna soak up the sun. Gonna tell everyone to lighten up." — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun"

9. "Medium rare with mustard'd be nice, heaven on Earth with an onion slice. I'm just a cheeseburger in paradise." — Jimmy Buffet, "Cheeseburger in Paradise"

10. "This land was made for you and me." — Woody Guthrie, "This Land Is Your Land"

11. "Ready to have a splashing good time this weekend."

12. "Floating into Memorial Day weekend like..."

13. "Party like a lobstar."

14. "Living young, and wild, and free." — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Bruno Mars, "Young, Wild & Free"

15. "I got that sunshine in my pocket. Got that good soul in my feet." — Justin Timberlake, "CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!"

16. "Red, white, and blueberry."

17. "Grillin' and chillin'."

18. "Chill out with your grill out."

19. "It's always a party with my grill-friends."

20. "Sun's out, buns out."

21. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry."

22. "Relish today, ketchup tomorrow."

23. "I got my hands up, they're playing my song, you know I'm gonna be OK. Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A." — Miley Cyrus, "Party In The U.S.A."

24. "Quite frankly, I like you."

25. "I've got sunshine on my mind."

26. "Suns out, puns out."

27. "Hot dogs or legs?"