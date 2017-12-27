New Year's Eve and kissing go hand in hand. Sharing the holiday and a new year with someone you love is something truly special, and has a different feeling to it than other holidays might. It's definitely a sign of commitment, but what about a proposal on New Year's Eve? It’s the ultimate promise on one of the most magical nights of the year. What better way to hold this moment forever than by taking a photo of it? When posting, you’ll need to have the best Instagram captions for New Year's proposal pics in your back pocket so that it all clicks — just like your relationship.

Whether you want your proposal to be private, in front of a ton of people, or with your family present, it'll be perfect because it's with who you love most in the world. To be in love is already beautiful in and of itself, and then to share the rest of your life with someone is on another level of relationship goals. To want to be with someone forever — through sick days on the couch, awkward family meetings, any rough patches, and the most blissful nights — is magical, and hopefully you can capture even just an ounce of that in your photo (and hopefully these captions can help, too).

1. "On New Year's Eve, I want you to kiss me. Kiss me at 11:59 and do not finish that kiss until 12:01. Therefore, I have a perfect ending and definitely a perfect beginning."

2. "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." — Edith Lovejoy Pierce

3. "They slipped briskly into an intimacy from which they never recovered." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

4. "I love my life because it gave me you. I love you because you are my life."

5. "Time has a wonderful way of showing us what really matters." — Margaret Peters

6. "And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings." — Meister Eckhart

7. "Even miracles take a little time." — Cinderella

8. "A swig of your love is enough to keep me on high spirits throughout the new year."

9. "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." — Brad Paisley

10. "There's no such thing as too much sparkle on New Year's Eve."

11. "The best time for new beginnings is now."

12. "There's a reason why two people stay together. They give each other something nobody else can."

13. "For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice." — T.S. Elliot

14. "I want your midnights." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

15. "My only New Year’s kiss, forever and always.”

16. "Our story isn't over yet."

17. "Cheers to us.”

18. "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra

19. "Happy New Year! P.S.: We’re getting hitched!”

20. “You are the first and last thing on my mind, each and every day.”

21. “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.”

22. “I love you always forever.” — Donna Lewis, “I Love You Always Forever”

23. "And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been." — Rainer Maria Rilke

24. "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves." — William Shakespeare

25. “So many of my smiles begin with you.”

26. "The best way to predict your future is to create it." — Abraham Lincoln

27. “Does this ring make me look engaged?”