The weather is warming up, the beautiful flowers are in bloom, and the birds are chirping once again. Of course, you know what that means. Music festival season is basically here, so get your glitter and flower crowns ready to go! If you and your friends live for festival season, you know there's nothing else quite like a weekend spent basking in the sunshine, sipping on a refreshing drink, and jamming out to your favorite music. It's the perfect opportunity to have the most fun with your closest buds, and embrace all of the positive vibes surrounding you. It's also your chance to snap a bunch of really cool pics for the 'Gram, since it's a known fact that music festivals have the best kind of backdrops. Of course, you're going to need some Instagram captions for music festivals, too.

I mean, c'mon, it's time to get creative here and let your wanderlust truly soar. So, while you're posing in the desert or in your makeshift tent with your festival crew, don't even think about worrying about that caption. When you need one that delivers those carefree vibes, look no further. These 27 captions will certainly put a smile on your face — and your girl gang will approve as well.

1. "It's more than music to us." — Unknown

2. "The noblest art is that of making others happy." — P.T. Barnum

3. "Where the dreamers go." — Paramore

4. "We are the ones with the messy hair, the dirty feet, and that wild sparkle in our eyes." — Unknown

5. "She was born to be free, let her run wild in her own way and you will never lose her." — Nikki Rowe

6. "Don't tell a girl with fire in her veins and hurricane bones what she should and shouldn't do." — Melody Lee

7. "I'm just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead." — Unknown

8. "It's OK to live a life others don't understand." — Jenna Woginrich

9. "Music is the strongest form of magic." — Marilyn Manson

10. "I want to live in a music festival forever." — Unknown

11. "Go where you feel most free." — Unknown

12. "She was free in her wildness. She was a wanderess, a drop of free water. She belonged to no man and no city." — Roman Payne

13. "Respond to every call that excites your spirit." — Rumi

14. "Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground." — Theodore Roosevelt

15. "Normality is a paved road: it's comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow on it." — Vincent Van Gogh

16. "Spend your life doing strange things with weird people." — Unknown

17. "She had the soul of a gypsy, the heart of a hippie, the soul of a fairy..." — Unknown

18. "She was born to be a lover, to make other people's life better, and to chase sunsets." — Sylvester McNutt

19. "She realized none of it was real and so set herself free." — Katlyn Charlesworth

20. "All you need is less." — Madeleine Somerville

21. "We lose ourselves in the arms of this crowd." — Krewella

22. "If concerts were free, you'd never see me again." — Unknown

23. "Think a little less, live a little more." — Unknown

24. "Your heart is just a beatbox for the song of your life." — Sandi Thom

25. "I'm a free spirit with expensive tastes." — Unknown

26. "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty

27. "Great is the human who has not lost his childlike heart." — Mencius