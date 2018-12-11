Ski season is officially near, and you know what that means: It's time to grab your gear, round up your besties, and hit up the closest mountain. A ski trip with your friends is one of the greatest plans you can make during the winter, am I right? It's filled with so much adventure and breathtaking scenery. By day, you can ski and stop for a delicious waffle on the mountain. By night, you can put on your PJs and curl up by the fire pit with hot chocolate and s'mores. What could be better than that? Here are some clever captions for a ski trip with your favorite people, because you're bound to take a ton of pics (and there ain't no party like a snow party).

Skiing is one of the best winter activities you can take part in with friends and family. You're getting active in the great outdoors, doing one of your favorite hobbies, and bonding with the people you love most. Before you even catch the chairlift, you'll be able to take in the stunning views of the mountains from the base lodge. And once you rise to the top of the mountain, you'll be in complete and utter awe.

After a long day of skiing, you'll be in the mood to snuggle up with a mug of warm cider in the lodge before your next big day on the slopes. Don't forget to capture every snowy moment, and pair your pics with any of these 27 captions.

1. "Time to shred."

2. "It’s a powder party."

3. “There's no party like a snow party.”

4. "Squad's ready for the slopes."

5. “Shreddin’ the gnar since day one.”

6. “Going on a ski trip and it’s all downhill from here.”

7. “Rise and glide, my friends.”

8. “Winter is coming.” — Game of Thrones

9. “Skiing is a dance, and the mountain always leads."

10. “See you on the slopes.'”

11. “I glove you.”

12. “The mountains are calling and I must go.” — John Muir

13. “When it comes to skiing, the question isn't if, but when.”

14. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a ski pass, and that's close enough."

15. "What happens on the slopes stays on the slopes."

16. “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow." — Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn, "Let It Snow"

17. "The snow must go on."

18. “If you listen carefully, the silence of snow falling is beautiful.”

19. “Keep calm and ski on.”

20. “It was love at frost sight.”

21. "A snow day literally and figuratively falls from the sky unbidden and seems like a thing of wonder." — Susan Orlean

22. "The snuggle is real."

23. “To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” — Aristotle

24. “The snow is sparkling like a million little suns.” — Lama Willa Miller

25. "Paradise doesn't have to be tropical."

26. "Snow angel squad."

27. "Up to snow good with these humans."