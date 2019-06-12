27 Captions For Beach Bonfire Pics That Are, Simply Put, #Fire

Summer is the ultimate season, complete with laying by the pool, wearing sundresses, learning how to longboard, and of course, long days — and nights — spent on the beach. Whether you're having a picnic or just laying out for a tan, beach days are always best concluded with a bonfire (provided that the beach you're on allows bonfires, of course). You'll definitely need captions for beach bonfire pics to go with all of your #fire (Get it?) Instagram posts.

Summer beach bonfires are super romantic when you're hanging out with your bae, and they're a ton of fun when you get to go with a bunch of your best friends. You can blast your summer playlist, roast some marshmallows over the fire, and let the sand run in between your toes while a salty summer breeze blows through your hair. Doesn't that sound perfect?

If you, your SO, and your crew are making your big plans for the summer, make sure you put a beach bonfire on that list. You'll make a ton of memories — to be documented on the 'Gram, of course — so that this summer is one you'll never forget.

1. "Beach days and bonfire nights."

2. "[To the tune of "The Christmas Song"]: Marshmallows roasting on an open bonfire..."

3. "Cause I'm burnin' up, burnin' up for you baby." — Jonas Brothers, "Burnin' Up"

4. "Find your fire."

5. "Taking #fire pics at the bonfire."

6. "Come on baby, light my fire." — The Doors, "Light My Fire"

7. "I've seen fire and I've seen rain... Because it's summertime, which means that it's bonfire season and it's raining all the time."

8. "Running around a bonfire is the perfect way to spend a summer night."

9. "But oh those summer nights." — "Summer Nights" from Grease

10. "I'd like to see you s'more."

11. "We're all fired up."

12. "She lit a fire, but now she's in my every thought." — Lord Huron, "She Lit a Fire"

13. "Life is s'more fun when you're with your friends."

14. "Roast a marshmallow and party s'more."

15. "Dear, summer. Please never end."

16. "I'm burnin' up, come put me out. Come and put me out." — Jessie J, "Burnin' Up"

17. "Beaches and bonfires, that's all I need."

18. "Is it just me, or is it getting hot out here?"

19. "Break out the sweatshirts and the s'mores supplies."

20. "It's quite literally lit."

21. "Let's gather 'round the campfire, and sing our campfire song." — SpongeBob SquarePants, "Campfire Song Song"

22. "Lighting up the night sky."

23. "Everything looks prettier with a bonfire glow around it."

24. "There's nothing quite like a bikini and a bonfire to get you in the mood for sweet, sweet summertime."

25. "So light em up up up." — Fall Out Boy, "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)"

26. "All I need is a bonfire with my bae."

27. "Turn every hour into golden hour."