25 Summer Dresses Under $70 That Will Give Your Wardrobe A Fresh New Feel
Whenever warmer weather rolls around I get the itch to overhaul my closet. Okay, every time a new season rolls around I get that itch, let's be real. In order to curb my spending I try to find good buys under a certain price limit, and summer dresses under $70 seems like an excellent place to start. Adding monetary parameters while online shopping is kind of like putting blinders on a horse—you won't be tempted to go places or in this case buy things that you can't actually see and it'll save you a lot of money.
If you're wondering if any dresses under $70 are actually worth buying the answer is yes. No matter what you're after trust me when I say that there are plenty of options that you'll be genuinely excited about. From knit maxis and silky slip dresses to floral minis and lots of ruching, you'll be greeted with almost too many good options to choose from. I narrowed down my finds to the top 25 styles, which you can peruse below. Adding one or two new dresses to your wardrobe can make it feel all kinds of shiny and new, so go ahead and treat yourself.
Spotty Vision
SLIP DRESS
$50
Zara
Silky slip dresses are some of my favorite things to wear during the summer because they're lightweight, breezy, and feel as comfy as pajamas. This option boasts a graphic polka dot design and can be dressed up or down easily.
For The Frills Of It
LEITH Ruffle Front Square Neck Midi Dress
$69
Nordstrom
Between its gorgeous poppy orange color, ruffles sleeves, and square neckline, this dress is summery perfection.
The Key Lime To My Heart
re:named Maddy Slip Dress
$62
Shopbop
This slip dress is another eye-popper for both its lime green color and beautiful draping. I'd pair it with silver strappy sandals and matching silver jewelry for the ideal party look.
Something Sweet
Fashion Union Plus maxi wrap dress in floral
$60
ASOS
Yes, more florals—but can you blame me? This wrap dress boasts a beautiful ballet pink background and is blooming with red buds.
All Tied Up
Khaki Keyhole Stripe Midi Dress
$45
Topshop
This dress has this powerful quality to it and I can pinpoint why. Maybe it's its olive green color palette or the subtle keyhole along the neckline. What I do know is that it would look cool AF with black combat boots.
Back to Black
Plus Belted Button Down Midi Dress
$22
Boohoo
This dress is an excellent buy for its versatility. It's office appropriate but could also easily be rocked at a bar. And for $22, it's a steal.
Hello, Sunshine
Houndstooth Pleated Dress
$69
& Other Stories
Houndstooth is not just for colder months, especially when it's done in a yolky yellow hue.
Garden Party
Nightwalker Elsa Mini Dress
$44
A mini dress with maximum impact! This frilly floral frock is the definition of cute.
Solid Choice
Like A Lady Mini Dress
$58
Free People
Now this is how you rock Living Coral, Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year!
Raspberry Lemonade
Tie-dye print cami dress
$0
36
Tie-dye in slip dress form has got to be the chillest summer look ever.
Give Me a Ring
Printed Horn Ring Flippy Dress
$38
Topshop
The floral dress gets an upgrade thanks to tortoise shell ring details on each strap.
Inner Circles
Workday Verve Knit Dress
$69
ModCloth
The structure of this dress is everything! From the asymmetrical hemline to the waist tie detail, it's creative genius executed perfectly.
Denim Daze
Tie Front Chambray Dress
$70
Eloquii
This denim dress features a sweetheart neckline, bow detail, and silver buttons, giving it a highly stylized feel. It's a step above your baby blues, for sure!
To Scale
Snake Print Denim Bodycon Dress
$68
Topshop
Get in on the animal print trend with this snakeskin bodycon dress. Layer it with a tee like above for a more casual appeal, or wear it solo paired with heeled booties for the perfect look for a night out.
Far Out
Asoph Plus Size Tie Dye Maxi Dress
$47
Asoph
Because there is no such thing as too much tie-dye.
I'm Blushing
re:named Puff Sleeve Ruched Dress
$50
Shopbop
Monochrome doesn't have to be boring as proven by this gorgeous dusty pink dress, which features ruffles and ruching for days.
Geometry Lesson
Plus Aztec Smock Maxi Dress
$27
Boohoo
The print on this dress almost doubles as an optical illusion—it's a piece that definitely catches the eye.
Casual Friday
Fila Prima Dress
$68
Shopbop
For those days when you've gotta look nice but really want to be in sweats.
Baby Blue
Tie Dye Sleeveless Dress
$60
Topshop
Soft blue tie-dye in midi dress form? Yes, please.
Lovey Dovey
Struttin’ Mini Dress
$68
Free People
Hello, dream date night dress!
Tangerine Dream
ASOS DESIGN Curve button through mini skater dress in splodge print
$48
ASOS
The cat's meow, indeed. This mini dress would be a breeze to style thanks to the fact that any black shoe and bag would look ace with it.
Go Green
Floral print dress
$50
Bershka
This dress almost looks like a camisole top and skirt thanks to its ruching around the waist. Double the fun!
Red Hot
Dot My Fault Polka Dot Mini Dress
$25
NastyGal
Throw this on with white sneakers and gold hoops and you've got the perfect day-to-night look.
Bright Idea
Tie-Belt Wrap-Front Plus-Size Maxi Dress
$45
Old Navy
You can't wear this bright yellow dress and have a bad day.
Gingham Girl
Hang in Square Gingham Halter Dress
$30
Nasty Gal
The most classic spring print gets a cute update thanks to a midi silhouette complete with a square neckline and spaghetti straps.