Whenever warmer weather rolls around I get the itch to overhaul my closet. Okay, every time a new season rolls around I get that itch, let's be real. In order to curb my spending I try to find good buys under a certain price limit, and summer dresses under $70 seems like an excellent place to start. Adding monetary parameters while online shopping is kind of like putting blinders on a horse—you won't be tempted to go places or in this case buy things that you can't actually see and it'll save you a lot of money.

If you're wondering if any dresses under $70 are actually worth buying the answer is yes. No matter what you're after trust me when I say that there are plenty of options that you'll be genuinely excited about. From knit maxis and silky slip dresses to floral minis and lots of ruching, you'll be greeted with almost too many good options to choose from. I narrowed down my finds to the top 25 styles, which you can peruse below. Adding one or two new dresses to your wardrobe can make it feel all kinds of shiny and new, so go ahead and treat yourself.

Spotty Vision SLIP DRESS $50 Zara Buy Now Silky slip dresses are some of my favorite things to wear during the summer because they're lightweight, breezy, and feel as comfy as pajamas. This option boasts a graphic polka dot design and can be dressed up or down easily.

For The Frills Of It LEITH Ruffle Front Square Neck Midi Dress $69 Nordstrom Buy Now Between its gorgeous poppy orange color, ruffles sleeves, and square neckline, this dress is summery perfection.

The Key Lime To My Heart re:named Maddy Slip Dress $62 Shopbop Buy Now This slip dress is another eye-popper for both its lime green color and beautiful draping. I'd pair it with silver strappy sandals and matching silver jewelry for the ideal party look.

Something Sweet Fashion Union Plus maxi wrap dress in floral $60 ASOS Buy Now Yes, more florals—but can you blame me? This wrap dress boasts a beautiful ballet pink background and is blooming with red buds.

All Tied Up Khaki Keyhole Stripe Midi Dress $45 Topshop Buy Now This dress has this powerful quality to it and I can pinpoint why. Maybe it's its olive green color palette or the subtle keyhole along the neckline. What I do know is that it would look cool AF with black combat boots.

Back to Black Plus Belted Button Down Midi Dress $22 Boohoo Buy Now This dress is an excellent buy for its versatility. It's office appropriate but could also easily be rocked at a bar. And for $22, it's a steal.

Hello, Sunshine Houndstooth Pleated Dress $69 & Other Stories Buy Now Houndstooth is not just for colder months, especially when it's done in a yolky yellow hue.

Garden Party Nightwalker Elsa Mini Dress $44 Buy Now A mini dress with maximum impact! This frilly floral frock is the definition of cute.

Solid Choice Like A Lady Mini Dress $58 Free People Buy Now Now this is how you rock Living Coral, Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year!

Raspberry Lemonade Tie-dye print cami dress $0 36 Buy Now Tie-dye in slip dress form has got to be the chillest summer look ever.

Give Me a Ring Printed Horn Ring Flippy Dress $38 Topshop Buy Now The floral dress gets an upgrade thanks to tortoise shell ring details on each strap.

Inner Circles Workday Verve Knit Dress $69 ModCloth Buy Now The structure of this dress is everything! From the asymmetrical hemline to the waist tie detail, it's creative genius executed perfectly.

Denim Daze Tie Front Chambray Dress $70 Eloquii Buy Now This denim dress features a sweetheart neckline, bow detail, and silver buttons, giving it a highly stylized feel. It's a step above your baby blues, for sure!

To Scale Snake Print Denim Bodycon Dress $68 Topshop Buy Now Get in on the animal print trend with this snakeskin bodycon dress. Layer it with a tee like above for a more casual appeal, or wear it solo paired with heeled booties for the perfect look for a night out.

Far Out Asoph Plus Size Tie Dye Maxi Dress $47 Asoph Buy Now Because there is no such thing as too much tie-dye.

I'm Blushing re:named Puff Sleeve Ruched Dress $50 Shopbop Buy Now Monochrome doesn't have to be boring as proven by this gorgeous dusty pink dress, which features ruffles and ruching for days.

Geometry Lesson Plus Aztec Smock Maxi Dress $27 Boohoo Buy Now The print on this dress almost doubles as an optical illusion—it's a piece that definitely catches the eye.

Casual Friday Fila Prima Dress $68 Shopbop Buy Now For those days when you've gotta look nice but really want to be in sweats.

Baby Blue Tie Dye Sleeveless Dress $60 Topshop Buy Now Soft blue tie-dye in midi dress form? Yes, please.

Lovey Dovey Struttin’ Mini Dress $68 Free People Buy Now Hello, dream date night dress!

Tangerine Dream ASOS DESIGN Curve button through mini skater dress in splodge print $48 ASOS Buy Now The cat's meow, indeed. This mini dress would be a breeze to style thanks to the fact that any black shoe and bag would look ace with it.

Go Green Floral print dress $50 Bershka Buy Now This dress almost looks like a camisole top and skirt thanks to its ruching around the waist. Double the fun!

Red Hot Dot My Fault Polka Dot Mini Dress $25 NastyGal Buy Now Throw this on with white sneakers and gold hoops and you've got the perfect day-to-night look.

Bright Idea Tie-Belt Wrap-Front Plus-Size Maxi Dress $45 Old Navy Buy Now You can't wear this bright yellow dress and have a bad day.