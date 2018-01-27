25 Sister Quotes For Instagram Pictures Of You & Your Favorite Human

Rain or shine, you know that when you're with your sister, some pretty dope shenanigans are going down. The two of you can make the laziest of Sundays fun, because she's your number one person. There's no doubt about how special your bond is, so you know some sister quotes for Instagram are going to grace your social media more than once in awhile.

Finding your person seems to be an essential part of growing up. Having someone who's got your back, who's on your side, who understands you like no one else, and who will fight for you always... is irreplaceable. Your person can be anyone — your best friend, your significant other, or maybe even your mom. But those of us who have sisters know that you didn't choose your person so much as you've always been each other's person since day one. The bond that sisters share is something I don't really think anyone else can understand unless they've experienced it themselves.

If you have a planned sister photo shoot coming up, or you've got lots of sister pics on backlog waiting for the perfect caption, look no further, because we have you covered. These 25 captions capture all the feels: the gratefulness, the silliness, and most importantly, the unconditional love.

1. "She stands firmly on her own two feet, and I just behind her; should she ever need me." — J. Iron Word

2. "Because I have a sister I will always have a friend." — Unknown

3. "I may not be able to solve all of your problems, but I promise you won't have to face them alone." — Unknown

4. "The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other." — Unknown

5. "Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by the heart." — Unknown

6. "Always my sister, forever my friend." — Unknown

7. "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever." — Unknown

8. "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." — Unknown

9. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson

10. "God made us sisters. Our hearts made us friends." — Unknown

11. "Being related to me is really the only gift you need." — Unknown

12. "Our paths may change as life goes along, but our bond as sisters will remain ever strong." — Unknown

13. "A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends." — Unknown

14. "There is no better friend than a sister, and there is no better sister than you." — Unknown

15. "You and I are more than friends. We're like a really small gang." — Unknown

16. "I love you more than yesterday. Yesterday you got on my nerves." — Unknown

17. "There is no problem that sisters cannot confront, combat, plot against, ignore, make fun of, drown in chocolate sauce, or run over with the car." — Unknown

18. "She has fire in her soul and grace in her heart." — Unknown

19. "The only thing better than having you as my sister is my children one day having you as their aunt." — Unknown

20. "A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." – Unknown

21. "I smile because you're my sister, I laugh because you can't do anything about it." — Unknown

22. "My sister has an awesome sister. True story." — Unknown

23. "When I say I won't tell anyone, my sister doesn't count." — Unknown

24. "Sisters are different flowers from the same garden." — Unknown

25. "You're my person. You'll always be my person." — Cristina Yang