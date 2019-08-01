Amazon / Topshop

25 Lightweight Fall Jackets Under $100 That You'll Want To Cozy Up In ASAP

By Ariana Marsh

Yes, we're still in the midst of summer's hottest months when the most comfortable thing to wear outside is a bikini, but it's never too early to start thinking about next season's wardrobe. Chillier weather is right around the corner (eek!), which means lightweight fall jackets will be coming into sartorial play in no time. Rad outerwear is what makes a cold weather outfit stand out, so you'll want to make sure your arsenal of options is fully stocked with a diverse range of styles.

The two must-have jackets, at least in my opinion, are a leather motorcycle jacket and some kind of denim jacket. One or the other will always go with anything and, if you buy a fleece-lined denim jacket, they'll both keep you pretty warm during the fall. Outside from those, a sharp blazer, fuzzy teddy jacket, classic trench coat, and sporty track jacket are all ace styles to add into your wardrobe too. Below, I rounded up 25 of the best lightweight outerwear options currently on the market for under $100, because staying warm and looking cute while doing it shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. Pick out a few of your favorites now and be prepared for when that first chilly day hits.

Go Long

Check Lightweight Coat
$95
 | 
Topshop

A long coat is an easy way to add some sophisticated drama to your look, no matter if it consists of jeans and a tee or a patent mini skirt and heels.

Orange Crush

UO Derrek Snap Button Utility Jacket
$99
 | 
Urban Outfitters

This jacket will ensure you don't blend into the sea of darker colors that seems to define fall style.

Belt It

JACKET WITH POCKETS
$70
 | 
Zara

Wear this styled as above and you'll have no choice but to look chic AF.

In A Blaze

Double-Breasted Check Blazer
$100
 | 
Violeta by Mango

This blazer is absolute perfection thanks to its double breasted design, square silhouette, and classic fabric. I'd wear this on the daily — it's perfect for the office and brunch alike.

Sporty Spice

Nylon Jacket With Reflective Bands
$30
 | 
Bershka

A cool piece to throw on over a laidback outfit that'll make it pop with color.

Varsity Squad

Levi's Women's Plus-Size Varsity Trucker Jacket
$40
 | 
Amazon

Like your high school letterman jacket but better.

Fuzzy Feelings

Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$98
 | 
Free People

Everyone you encounter in this coat will want to hug you, so it'll not only keep you warm but also help you make new friends. A win win!

Sheen Queen

Superdown Chicago Oversized Jacket
$98
 | 
Revolve

This silky bomber jacket boasts a luxe sheen to it that complements its relaxed, oversized shape perfectly.

Wine Jacket

Burgundy Borg Jacket
$100
 | 
Topshop

Like a hug from your favorite kind of merlot, this jacket is all kinds of fuzzy and indulgent.

Comfort Is Key

ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Shrunken Jacket With Fleece Collar
$32
 | 
ASOS

Another casual cool piece, this cropped jacket features a fleece collar to keep you ultra cozy.

That '80s Show

'80s Jacket In Arizona Blue
$70
 | 
Zara

Your mom will be asking if you raided her closet when you throw on this retro coat.

Work It

Belted Workwear Denim Jacket
$100
 | 
& Other Stories

Workwear with a literal twist! I love the longer hemline and belt detail on this coat — together, they make it feel elevated, chic, and super sleek.

What A Plush

Plus Faux Fur Teddy Bomber Coat
$28
 | 
Boohoo

Because you can never own too many fuzzy coats, especially when they come in fall-perfect colors like this!

Check Mate

Jacquard Plus-Size Blazer
$53
 | 
Old Navy

I love the combo of brown and dark wash denim, and this coat would complete that look perfectly.

Blue Jean Baby

Denim Jacket With Faux Shearling
$60
 | 
Bershka

More denim, more fleece, more jackets to add to my closet.

Cream Of The Crop

Cream Corduroy Jacket
$95
 | 
Topshop

Why not try straying from denim for a day and rocking corduroy instead? It feels slightly more elevated but still casual enough for a day running errands.

City Slicker

UO Colorblock Longline Raincoat
$89
 | 
Urban Outfitters

Now this is a statement jacket! Rain or shine, it'll ensure you stand out on the street.

Dress Khakis

Water-Resistant Tie-Belt Plus-Size Trench Coat
$63
 | 
Old Navy

This coat makes me want to buy a magnifying glass and Sherlock Holmes hat, and I am all about it.

To Dye For

Tie Dye Organic Cotton Denim Jacket
$99
 | 
& Other Stories

Carry summer's tie-dye trend into fall with this rad denim jacket. No matter what wash of denim you've got on, it'll pair effortlessly with it.

Biker Babe

Faux-Fur Lining Biker Jacket
$60
 | 
Violeta by Mango

Soft collar, edgy design. This biker jacket boasts the best of both worlds.

Windy City

Black Patent Windbreaker Jacket
$50
 | 
Topshop

Thanks to two patent stripes, this windbreaker feels slightly fancy without losing the sportiness that makes it so cool in the first place.

Silver Linings

Women's Plus Size Long Sleeve Zip-Up Metallic Windbreaker Jacket
$25
 | 
Target

Shine bright like a diamond.

Color Blocked

UO Otto Sherpa Zip-Front Jacket
$89
 | 
Urban Outfitters

This fleece boasts a super vibe thanks to its bright blue pockets and Kelly green piping. It's still casual, but with a playful touch of artistry mixed in.

Bronze Medal

Stussy Langley Shiny Zip Jacket
$88
 | 
Revolve

Why does this jacket look so cool tucked into a denim mini?! Stealing this outfit inspo stat.

Tough Stuff

Zara Faux Leather Biker Jacket
$70
 | 
Zara

And finally, the perfect leather jacket to add to your closet if you're in need of a new one.