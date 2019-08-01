Yes, we're still in the midst of summer's hottest months when the most comfortable thing to wear outside is a bikini, but it's never too early to start thinking about next season's wardrobe. Chillier weather is right around the corner (eek!), which means lightweight fall jackets will be coming into sartorial play in no time. Rad outerwear is what makes a cold weather outfit stand out, so you'll want to make sure your arsenal of options is fully stocked with a diverse range of styles.

The two must-have jackets, at least in my opinion, are a leather motorcycle jacket and some kind of denim jacket. One or the other will always go with anything and, if you buy a fleece-lined denim jacket, they'll both keep you pretty warm during the fall. Outside from those, a sharp blazer, fuzzy teddy jacket, classic trench coat, and sporty track jacket are all ace styles to add into your wardrobe too. Below, I rounded up 25 of the best lightweight outerwear options currently on the market for under $100, because staying warm and looking cute while doing it shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. Pick out a few of your favorites now and be prepared for when that first chilly day hits.

Go Long Check Lightweight Coat $95 | Topshop Buy Now A long coat is an easy way to add some sophisticated drama to your look, no matter if it consists of jeans and a tee or a patent mini skirt and heels.

Orange Crush UO Derrek Snap Button Utility Jacket $99 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now This jacket will ensure you don't blend into the sea of darker colors that seems to define fall style.

Belt It JACKET WITH POCKETS $70 | Zara Buy Now Wear this styled as above and you'll have no choice but to look chic AF.

In A Blaze Double-Breasted Check Blazer $100 | Violeta by Mango Buy Now This blazer is absolute perfection thanks to its double breasted design, square silhouette, and classic fabric. I'd wear this on the daily — it's perfect for the office and brunch alike.

Sporty Spice Nylon Jacket With Reflective Bands $30 | Bershka Buy Now A cool piece to throw on over a laidback outfit that'll make it pop with color.

Varsity Squad Levi's Women's Plus-Size Varsity Trucker Jacket $40 | Amazon Buy Now Like your high school letterman jacket but better.

Fuzzy Feelings Sherpa Trucker Jacket $98 | Free People Buy Now Everyone you encounter in this coat will want to hug you, so it'll not only keep you warm but also help you make new friends. A win win!

Sheen Queen Superdown Chicago Oversized Jacket $98 | Revolve Buy Now This silky bomber jacket boasts a luxe sheen to it that complements its relaxed, oversized shape perfectly.

Wine Jacket Burgundy Borg Jacket $100 | Topshop Buy Now Like a hug from your favorite kind of merlot, this jacket is all kinds of fuzzy and indulgent.

Comfort Is Key ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Shrunken Jacket With Fleece Collar $32 | ASOS Buy Now Another casual cool piece, this cropped jacket features a fleece collar to keep you ultra cozy.

That '80s Show '80s Jacket In Arizona Blue $70 | Zara Buy Now Your mom will be asking if you raided her closet when you throw on this retro coat.

Work It Belted Workwear Denim Jacket $100 | & Other Stories Buy Now Workwear with a literal twist! I love the longer hemline and belt detail on this coat — together, they make it feel elevated, chic, and super sleek.

What A Plush Plus Faux Fur Teddy Bomber Coat $28 | Boohoo Buy Now Because you can never own too many fuzzy coats, especially when they come in fall-perfect colors like this!

Check Mate Jacquard Plus-Size Blazer $53 | Old Navy Buy Now I love the combo of brown and dark wash denim, and this coat would complete that look perfectly.

Blue Jean Baby Denim Jacket With Faux Shearling $60 | Bershka Buy Now More denim, more fleece, more jackets to add to my closet.

Cream Of The Crop Cream Corduroy Jacket $95 | Topshop Buy Now Why not try straying from denim for a day and rocking corduroy instead? It feels slightly more elevated but still casual enough for a day running errands.

City Slicker UO Colorblock Longline Raincoat $89 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Now this is a statement jacket! Rain or shine, it'll ensure you stand out on the street.

Dress Khakis Water-Resistant Tie-Belt Plus-Size Trench Coat $63 | Old Navy Buy Now This coat makes me want to buy a magnifying glass and Sherlock Holmes hat, and I am all about it.

To Dye For Tie Dye Organic Cotton Denim Jacket $99 | & Other Stories Buy Now Carry summer's tie-dye trend into fall with this rad denim jacket. No matter what wash of denim you've got on, it'll pair effortlessly with it.

Biker Babe Faux-Fur Lining Biker Jacket $60 | Violeta by Mango Buy Now Soft collar, edgy design. This biker jacket boasts the best of both worlds.

Windy City Black Patent Windbreaker Jacket $50 | Topshop Buy Now Thanks to two patent stripes, this windbreaker feels slightly fancy without losing the sportiness that makes it so cool in the first place.

Silver Linings Women's Plus Size Long Sleeve Zip-Up Metallic Windbreaker Jacket $25 | Target Buy Now Shine bright like a diamond.

Color Blocked UO Otto Sherpa Zip-Front Jacket $89 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now This fleece boasts a super vibe thanks to its bright blue pockets and Kelly green piping. It's still casual, but with a playful touch of artistry mixed in.

Bronze Medal Stussy Langley Shiny Zip Jacket $88 | Revolve Buy Now Why does this jacket look so cool tucked into a denim mini?! Stealing this outfit inspo stat.