For folks with wanderlust in their hearts, there's no denying that this year has been a tough one. The world's a big, beautiful place just begging to be explored, especially if you have someone by your side to take it all in with. But right now, your best vacation might be something a little something closer to home, so get ready to cozy up and prep those Instagram captions for staycations with your partner. After all, just because you aren’t leaving home, that doesn’t mean you don’t want to share your staycay bliss with the world.

While the destination might not be as exotic or new, it doesn't mean that a staycation can't be relaxing, refreshing, and a great way to reconnect with your partner. That's because a vacation isn’t just about the location; it's a mindset. It's about taking a break from all your stress and just being present in the moment. You don't have to travel to try new things, be romantic, or just decompress. Just shut out the rest of the world and focus on the activities (or inactivity) you enjoy most with your partner. Snuggle up and watch a movie, play some games, pitch a tent in the backyard, and gaze at some stars. If you're on vacation in your heart, it doesn't matter where you are. Embrace the staycay then make the most of documenting your domestic adventure with these IG caption ideas.

vitapix/E+/Getty Images

1. Anywhere with you is a vacation.

2. Proud members of the Stay Home Club.

3. Staycation mode activated.

4. Just living our best staycation life.

5. 3... 2… 1… relax.

6. “Be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.” — Mother Teresa

7. Home is where the “we” are.

8. Doing absolutely nothing with you = bliss.

9. Why would I go anywhere when I could be home with you?

10. Staying in because going out is so 2019.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

11. They looked so cute in my bed, we decided to stay there all week.

12. My best adventures are with you (even when we’re stuck at home).

13. I think we could get used to this.

14. This is what staycation goals look like.

15. This IS our dream vacation.

16. Check out my hot staycation fling.

17. Vacations plans: social distancing from our responsibilities.

18. Staycay all day.

19. Permanent staycation.

20. “If you go anywhere, even paradise, you will miss your home.” — Malala Yousafzai

DjelicS/E+/Getty Images

21. Plans for today: Snacks and naps.

22. Keep calm and staycay on.

23. “My goal is to build a life I don’t need a vacation from.” — Rob Hill Sr.

24. The only destination on our minds is the future.

25. Cozy staycation vibes only.

Your staycation snaps just leveled up. Now you're free to just chill.