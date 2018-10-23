Solo travel will change you forever. There's something empowering about arriving in a new place alone. You have absolute freedom to go wherever you want to go, and do whatever you'd like to do. You're completely responsible for your time and itinerary, which could be a little bit intimidating, but it can also be quite liberating. You may not know where to start in the beginning, but you'll quickly learn that solo travel is all about self-discovery. It's all about the journey as opposed to the destination. Here are inspiring Instagram captions for solo travel, if you want to give it a try.

Have you ever considered traveling alone? Solo travel is quite different from traveling with friends. For one, you don't have to wait around for budgets, schedules, and interests to align. If you suddenly decide to take a solo trip, you can just go. You don't need any permission. You can also tailor the trip to your specific interests. You can see a city exactly how you've always dreamed of seeing it, and meet some pretty interesting people along the way. It may be a huge step outside of your comfort zone, but it can be such a beautiful experience.

1. "Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage." — Anais Nin

2. "The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand

3. "There are no shortcuts to any place worth going." — Beverly Sills

4. "Ridin' solo." — Jason Derulo

5. "Oh, the places you'll go." — Dr. Suess

6. "To awaken quite alone in a strange town is one of the pleasantest sensations in the world." — Freya Stark

7. "I wondered why it was that places are so much lovelier when one is alone." — Daphne du Maurier

8. "Traveling's not something you're good at. It's something you do. Like breathing." — Gayle Foreman

9. "I think you travel to search and you come back home to find yourself there." — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

10. "I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship." — Louisa May Alcott

11. "The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before." — Albert Einstein

12. "Paradise found.” — Unknown

13. "Woke up in [insert destination]." — Unknown

14. "I see my path, but I don’t know where it leads. Not knowing where I’m going is what inspires me to travel it.” — Rosalia de Castro

15. “If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is.” — Angelina Jolie

16. "If anyone needs me, I'll be right here." — Unknown

17. "Catching flights, not feels." — Unknown

18. "Some journeys in life can only be traveled alone." — Ken Poirot

19. "Go and see for yourself." — Unknown

20. "You'll never know if you don't go." — Smash Mouth, "All Star"

21. "Falling hard for this view." — Unknown

22. "Why not go solo?" — Unknown

23. "Bon voyage." — Unknown

24. "It's your road, and yours alone, others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you." — Rumi

25. "Passport stamp: check." — Unknown