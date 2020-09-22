This year's been a pretty rough one. With COVID-19 making all social activities scary in a not-fun way, you might think Halloween this year's going to be a real bummer. After all, social distancing is going to make your usual celebration of going to a party or bar not exactly feasible. But just because this year might be a little (okay, a lot) different, that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate it in style with your boo. You'll just need Instagram captions for at-home Halloween costumes so you can make sure everyone sees just how much of the Halloween spirit the two of you still have, even if you can't hit up your usual haunts.

After all, half the fun of being decked out in coordinating costumes is getting all made up. So, why not make a little celebration out of it? Go all out and maybe even wear something that wouldn't really be feasible in a crowd. Once you're dressed, plan a special photoshoot for the two of you that will make great memories, not to mention some hot content for the 'gram. Once you've captured the shoot, try out one of these captions for your stay-at-home couples Halloween costume pic. Then, start collecting likes on your post like they're fun-size Snickers bars.

Alessandro Biascioli / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

1. All boo'd up with nowhere to go.

2. Like we always say, if you've got it, haunt it.

3. Just a couple spooky folks haunting this house.

4. Halloween and chill?

5. I really fang-cy him/her/them.

6. Me and my pumpkin!

7. Having a gourd time at home tonight.

8. Who needs to go out when you’ve already got the cutest pumpkin in the patch?

9. I put a spell on you, and now you're mine.

10. Just hanging with my #1 boo crew.

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

11. He’s/She's/They're the tricks and I’m the treats.

12. It’s scary how cute we are RN.

13. #couplescostumeghouls

14. This year has been crazy! But keep calm and scare on.

15. Halloween mood.

16. Oh my gourd we're too cute RN!

17. No basic witches allowed at this halloween party (for two).

18. Going out on halloween? It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus!

19. “Love is kind of crazy with a spooky little boy like you.” —Dusty Springfield

20. Feeling wicked, might delete later.

Stephen Zeigler/DigitalVision/Getty Images

21. No need to leave the house when my halloween boo is right here.

22. Home is where the haunt is.

23. "This is Halloween, everybody make a scene." —Nightmare Before Christmas

24. We go together like candy and corn.

25. I have all the halloween treats I need right here.

While a stay-at-home Halloween might not be what you were hoping for, when you're spending it with the person you love — in a matching costume to boot — that really is a treat.