25 Clever Captions For Halloween Selfies, Because You're Just Creepin' It Real

Halloween season practically kicks off the beginning of September. Your favorite costume stores begin to pop up in shopping centers, and you have a random urge to break out your cat ears and eat candy corn all day long. Even if you don't have the perfect costume picked out quite yet, you'll want clever captions for Halloween selfies, because you can never be too prepared for all of the parties and spooky shenanigans to come.

The Halloween vibes seem to start earlier each year, but the celebration will be here and gone before you know it. Are you joining a group Halloween costume this year, or keeping it laid-back with something comfy from your closet? Either way, you're going to snap a few pics of yourself living your best life as you hit up costume parties with your girls.

And just because you aren't trick or treating this year, that doesn't mean your sweet tooth ceases to exist. Get your grub on and buy bags of Halloween candy for yourself. (OK, maybe you'll share a few pieces with bae.) Halloween's not always about going out, though. If you're staying in with a select few people and dressing up, that's cool, too. Take it back to the Myspace days with a good ole bathroom selfie and any of these 25 captions to go along with it.

1. "Making all of them ghouls jealous." — Unknown

2. "Spooky selfie for the win." — Unknown

3. "I might be a ghost, but there's no seeing through me." — Unknown

4. "Forget about all of those other witches." — Unknown

5. "I've been waiting to ride on my broom all year." — Unknown

6. "Witch better have my candy." — Unknown

7. "At this point, my blood type is Halloween." — Unknown

8. "This is my lazy evil queen costume. Do you like?" — Unknown

9. "Take me where the wild things are during the spookiest time of year." — Unknown

10. "You didn't wear a Halloween costume if you didn't pose for a selfie." — Unknown

11. "You'll find me howling at the moon after midnight." — Unknown

12. "My life has been a Halloween filter since September." — Unknown

13. "I strive to creep it real, even when it's not Halloween." — Unknown

14. "It's Halloween, so be sure to trick or treat yo' self." — Unknown

15. "Hey, you say witch like it's a bad thing." — Unknown

16. "If you can't stir with the big girls, you can always step away from the cauldron." — Unknown

17. "There ain't no rest for the wicked." — Cage The Elephant, "Ain't No Rest For The Wicked"

18. "Home is where you park your broom. No valet, though." — Unknown

19. "Don't make me flip that witch switch." — Unknown

20. "She brings a little trouble everywhere she goes." — Unknown

21. "Don't make me get the flying monkeys." — Unknown

22. "I'm a good witch most of the time." — Unknown

23. "Does this smile make it seem like I'm up to no good?" — Unknown

24. "The fright is the way. C'mon in." — Unknown

25. "I happen to accept free candy all year long. Thanks." — Unknown