25 Christmas Quotes For Instagram That'll Make Your Feed Festive & Bright

Christmas isn't just a day, the merry vibes are enjoyed all season long, and that gives you endless opportunities to post pictures on Instagram. From holiday parties to hot chocolate dates to shopping outings, your feed is going to be poppin'. And you definitely need some great Christmas quotes for your Instagram to show everyone how much holiday cheer means to you.

Depending on what you’re posting about, you may already have some captions come to mind, or maybe a witty pun will present itself. But if you need a little help to sleigh the holiday caption game, I have you covered. There's just so much Christmas content to go through — from countless movies revolving around Old St. Nick, to funny classics about families and couples traveling for Christmas, to all the books written about the holiday.

Without having to go into the plethora of Christmas carols for inspiration, this list features some of the best quotes about this red-and-green-loving holiday, taken from movies and books (along with some famous faces as well). If you’re going for sentimental or inspiring this season, or if you just want something clever and short, your IG is going to be so festive.

1. "Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas." — Calvin Coolidge

2. "Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends." — Margaret Thatcher

3. "SANTA! OH MY GOD! SANTA'S COMING! I KNOW HIM! I KNOW HIM!" — Buddy the Elf, Elf

4. "Sounds like somebody needs to sing a Christmas Carol.” — Buddy the Elf, Elf

5. "The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

6. "Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas.” — Clark, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

7. "T'was the night before Christmas, when all through the house. Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." — Clement Clarke Moore, A Visit from St. Nicholas

8. "Christmas, my child, is love in action." — Dale Evans

9. "Christmas is a stocking stuffed with sugary goodness." — Mo Rocca

10. "At Christmas, all roads lead home." — Marjorie Holmes

11. "Christmas is the day that holds all time together." — Alexander Smith

12. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!" — Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

13. "The rooms were very still while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads and serious faces with a Christmas greeting." — Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

14. "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see" — The Polar Express

15. "Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime." — Laura Ingalls Wilder

16. "Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!" — Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

17. "Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." — Hamilton Wright Mabie

18. "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

19. "There's a certain magic that comes with the very first snow, especially when it falls on the day before Christmas." — Frosty the Snowman

20. "That's what Christmas memories are made from, they're not planned, they're not scheduled, nobody puts them in their blackberry, they just happen." — Kelly Finch, Deck the Halls

21. "He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree." — Roy L. Smith

22. "Oh, Christmas isn't just a day, it's a frame of mind." — Kris Kringle, Miracle on 34th Street

23. "Christmas was on its way. Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas, upon which the entire kid year revolved." — Ralphie, A Christmas Story

24. “What's a Christmas Gram? I want one!” — Buddy the Elf, Elf

25. “Why don't you just say it? I'm the worst toy-maker in the world. I'm a Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins!” — Buddy the Elf, Elf