25 Captions For Visiting California That'll Make Your Feed Golden

When it comes to planning a summer vacation, you've probably looked far to other corners of the globe to figure out the best spot. But if you're based in the U.S. and haven't planned a trip to California yet, you're totally missing out. The Golden State is the perfect destination to snap every kind of picture that epitomizes summer, including days lounging at the beach, frolicking in giant fields of poppies, romantic walks through the Urban Light exhibit at the LACMA, and pics celebrating the endless sunshine. So you'll definitely need captions for visiting California, because I bet all of those activities just made you want to book a plane ticket ASAP.

As someone who lives in bright and sunny Los Angeles, I can safely say California is truly the bee's knees. It's a beautiful place filled with tons of incredible culture, fabulous food, and more Instagrammable spots than you can conquer in a lifetime. It has everything: woods, cities, mountains, deserts, and of course, beaches. California is such a magical state, it's no wonder why people refer to it as the "best coast."

If you're still trying to decide where to plan your next trip, make sure California is on your list. After all, as the Katy Perry lyrics go, "Nothing comes close to the golden coast."

1. "California dreamin'." — The Mamas & The Papas, "California Dreamin'"

2. "Palm trees and ocean breeze."

3. "Headed back to the best coast."

4. "There's just something magical about the West Coast."

5. "Always down to take a pic in front of a pink wall."

6. "Relationship status: in love with sunsets and this city."

7. "There's a place off Ocean Avenue, where I used to sit and talk with you." — Yellowcard, "Ocean Avenue"

8. "All I need are palm trees and this little slice of paradise."

9. "Chasing the sunsets all the way to the West Coast."

10. "Sending my selfie to Hollywood, because I'm a star."

11. "Someone told me there's a girl out there, with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California"

12. "I love you to the Santa Monica Pier and back."

13. "I'm in that golden state of mind."

14. "Anytime I go to Venice, I have a sudden urge to take up rollerblading."

15. "Whoever said that the West Coast is the best coast was totally right."

16. "You could travel the world, but nothing comes close to the golden coast." — Katy Perry, "California Gurls"

17. "Palm trees, ocean breeze, salty air, sun-kissed hair — California, take me there."

18. "Crushing on Cali."

19. "But here I am, next to you. The sky is more blue, in Malibu." — Miley Cyrus, "Malibu"

20. "You're asking me if I love California? You'll have to be more Pacific."

21. "Cali babes on a summer day."

22. "Maybe Hollywood and Vine." — Hilary Duff, "Wake Up"

23. "Cali will forever and always have my heart."

24. "Seasing the day in California."

25. "Sunsets are just better on the West Coast."